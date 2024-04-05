Five Minutes With: Alt-Pop Musician Vicki Lovelee

Vicki Lovelee is a Chinese-Canadian alt-pop sensation based in Markham, Ontario. She merges the luminosity of pop with brooding shadows of dark drama and orchestral instrumentations. Her latest single “Click” just dropped and whispers of a new album in Fall 2024 stir anticipation.

Lovelee is fierce yet vulnerable with an eccentric persona; draped in lush lyricisms that echo the influences of icons such as Lady Gaga, Halsey, Melanie Martinez, MARINA, Mitski, Allie X and the legendary Freddie Mercury. Inspired by life’s kaleidoscope, Lovelee writes about the labyrinth of struggles, unravelling tales of self-growth, acceptance, mental health and heartbreak. “I’m a huge advocate for mental health awareness and believe in the acceptance of all cultures and identities,” she says. Her music helps turn painful experiences into empowering anthems, offering solace to those who find refuge in her art.

A graduate of York University’s Music Program, Lovelee holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts, a testament to her dedication to the craft. Having completed Canada’s Music Incubator’s Artist Entrepreneur Program in 2021, she learned the alchemy of turning her passion into a music career. As an independent artist, she has garnered over 80K streams on music platforms and has graced the stages of events like Breaking Sound Canada, Taste of Asia, and Durham Pride. She has been featured in media outlets around the world like Toronto, the US and the Netherlands. In addition, she has received notable grants from FACTOR and the Ontario Arts Council, which proves that Lovelee is an artistic prowess.

As the curtains rise on her journey, Vicki Lovelee pulls listeners close with her eccentric performance style and theatrical edge. With every note and lyric, Lovelee invites you into her universe, where music is a portal to self-discovery.

Name:

Vicki Lovelee

Genre:

Pop/Dark Pop/Cinematic Pop

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

Currently one, but I’m working on a new album for Fall 2024!

Latest Album:

Phase 1: Shadows

Latest Single:

Click

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

LADY GAGA!

Favourite musician now:

Still Lady Gaga! But I also love Allie X

Guilty pleasure song:

I Got It – Charli XCX. It’s such a bop

Live show ritual:

I prefer being in a quiet space alone before shows! Or else I get nervous haha!

Favourite local musician:

Alex Porat is killing it lately! I love her music

EP or LP?

Always LP! I love concept albums and I love the stories and visuals that come with it

Early bird or night owl?

Honestly, I’m always tired haha but I’m more of a night owl. I hate waking up early.

Road or studio?

It’s so hard to choose because I honestly love both! But I’m gonna choose the road cause I’ve been in the studio a lot lately, working on my new album. So I’m itching to go back out and do more shows this year!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a new album coming out this year in the Fall of 2024! And will definitely be doing shows around Ontario. Follow me on Instagram or TikTok to stay updated!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

There’s a Thai restaurant called Pai in Toronto and it’s so good! Especially their coconut ice cream omg

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I currently live in Markham and I love hanging out at Downtown Markham, especially in the summer! There’s a cute carousel there, the movie theatres, great restaurants and just a cute place to hang outside in the summer!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

There’s a really beautiful park and trail at Unionville Main Street. It’s a great spot to go to when I need to clear my head

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I love the vibes at El Mocambo and hope to do a show there one day!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom at Toronto!