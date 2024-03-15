Tissot has launched its latest collection of luxurious watches, which includes the new PR516 Chronograph Mechanical & Quartz and the PRX Powermatic 80 Damian Lillard Special Edition. We had the privilege of attending an exclusive preview of Tissot’s 2024 novelties at Toronto’s Canoe Restaurant, where we witnessed a global presentation showcasing these exciting new releases from the brand.

In 1965, original Tissot designs paved the way for the inception of the PR516, marking a fresh chapter in the brand’s watchmaking history. The Tissot PR516 collection is a reinterpretation of a greatly cherished model from 1970, featuring a modernized vintage design. The term PR stands for “Particularly Robust” or occasionally also “Precision and Resistance,” while the number 516 signifies that it was the 16th model in the 5th water-resistant series. Within this range, you’ll find a mechanical chronograph model alongside three quartz variants. These timepieces are meticulously crafted to maintain a sporty design.

The Tissot PR516 Chronograph Mechanical (priced at CA$2,425.00) boasts a 41mm stainless steel case and a glassbox-style sapphire crystal, embodying sophisticated artistry. Its inner workings are driven by a Swiss manual winding movement, which can be admired through the open case-back, revealing the intricate mechanics at play. The dial, adorned with Super-LumiNova®️-coated indices and hands, guarantees readability in any environment. Additionally, a tachymeter on the bezel provides a functional touch. The watch’s versatile design is further enhanced by a domed stainless-steel bracelet equipped with a swift interchangeable system, making it ideal for seamlessly transitioning from business meetings to casual outings. The PR516 Chronograph Mechanical stands out as an exquisite piece, appealing to watch connoisseurs who value both mechanical precision and timeless design.

For those seeking optimal precision at more economical prices, the three quartz versions within the PR516 series share similarities with the mechanical design. Representing the racing heritage deeply ingrained in this collection, these versions showcase a moderately reduced case diameter of 40mm. Their precision is powered by the Quartz G10.212 Powerdrive movement, celebrated for its practicality and steadfast reliability.

Another exceptional step by the Swiss watch brand is the collaboration with eight-time NBA All-Star and rapper, Damian Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. This partnership epitomizes the brand’s and Lillard’s devotion to ensuring greatness is achievable. Similarly, the PRX Damian Lillard Special Edition merges the brand’s expertise with an automated edition of its exemplary watch, inspired by Lillard’s career and signature style. In Lillard’s words from a press release, “Tissot and I share a common belief – greatness can be for everyone.” The PRX Powermatic 80 Damian Lillard Special Edition (priced at CA$1,125.00) features a distinctive black dial adorned with the number ‘0’, paying homage to Lillard’s jersey number, creating a backdrop that’s both personal and modernistic.

Lillard further adds, “Creating this signature PRX watch with Tissot has been an incredible experience. What I love about the PRX collection is its sleek design paired with the Swiss watch quality we all know, but it still comes at a price that’s fair.” A subtle yet purposeful change is the second hand, which now features Lillard’s monogram. The flange of the watch reveals more intimate details, with each quadrant narrating a part of Lillard’s remarkable story. The top left and right corners are ornamented with the engravings ‘DAME’ and ‘TIME’, respectively, symbolizing his on-court moniker and clutch performances. The bottom right corner, marked ‘DDKK’, bears a heartfelt tribute to Damian’s family: Damian Lamonte Ollie, Kali Emma Lee, and Kalii Laheem.

Meanwhile, the bottom left corner boldly proclaims ‘YKWTII’, an acronym for ‘You Know What Time It Is,’ resonating with the jaw-dropping ‘Dame Time’ moments. Further sharing, Lillard adds, “A watch that speaks to my style and values – high quality, down-to-earth, and inclusive. It’s about bringing top-notch Swiss craftsmanship experience to every wrist, not just the privileged few.”

Tissot, located in the Swiss mountains of Le Locle, manufactures watches that serve as storytellers of life’s journey while celebrating individual achievements. For more information about these watches, stay up-to-date by visiting their website.