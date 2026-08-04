Nero the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Nero, a handsome and playful sweet boy! Nero is an active pup who absolutely lights up for a game of fetch. He is famous for carrying his favourite ball or stick around and will happily show it off to anyone willing to admire him. While he can be a bit vocal and nervous inside his kennel, the moment he gets out for a walk, his sweet and affectionate side shines. He is a big fan of cozy neck scratches, leaning in close for love, and might even surprise you with some sweet kisses once he knows you!

Because he is a sensitive soul who can get a bit overwhelmed by a busy kennel environment, he is looking for a quiet home where he can be the only furball around. Come inquire about Nero today!

Nero

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.