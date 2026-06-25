Toronto’s Best Summer Patios Escapes

Summer has arrived, and we’re ready to take advantage of patio season. With so much happening in the city, we can’t wait to savour the moments under the sun. Whether you’re looking for a spot to celebrate all the sporting events, enjoy a weekend brunch or a perfect date night, we have our absolute favourite Summer Patios of the season, here.

Veuve Clicquot Sun Club at Kōst Restaurant (Bisha Hotel) has officially kicked off the season with its epic coastal vibes. Located on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, the open air patio offers unparalleled views of the city and lake. Come for sunset dinners, afterwork wind-down, or weekend brunches. There’s also a reason to celebrate with friends or your significant other.

Taberna LX (1161 Dundas Street West) is hands-down our favourite Portuguese restaurant in the city, and with this warmer weather, we’re dreaming of nights in Lisboa. Enjoy vibrant dishes and cocktails bursting with flavour. A love letter to Portugal and for all those who have fallen in love with the cuisine and the vibes.

GEORGE Restaurant (111C Queen Street East) has an intimate courtyard patio tucked away that is a favourite for date nights. With Executive Chef Lorenzo Loseto leading the team at this four-time Michelin-Rated restaurant, it really is a hidden gem right in the city. Enjoy the full menu of offerings and the restaurant’s dedicated operative program of shareable plates and cocktails.

Via Allegro Ristorante (1750 The Queensway) is a landmark in the city for their iconic Italian fare. Their covered patio is a coveted spot all year round. Dine under the awe-inspiring vision of colourful orange groves. This season is extra special as the restaurant celebrates 30 years with a “throwback menu” to honour the milestone year. The menu was created by Executive Chef Marco Zandona and Culinary Director Claudio Aprile. Available until July 25.

AYLA Upstairs (794 Dundas Street West) has opened up the second floor rooftop patio for the season. This intimate Hong-Kong inspired restaurant located above Patois continues the same nostalgic vibes taking inspiration from Moon Street in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. The name itself means “halo of light around the moon”. Perfect for summer nights to enjoy a menu that blends bold Hong Kong flavours with global influences all under the warm glow of the city lights.

Sky Garden at Louix Louis (325 Bay Street) located on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Hotel, soars above the Financial District. A favourite patio in the city known for its dramatic views and heritage story. It’s a stand-out spot to take in the views and toast any milestone celebration. BTW, their signature 13 layer King’s Cake is a must-order – special occasions or not!

Chotto Matte (Brookfield Place) is like stepping into a tropical oasis right in the city. Their exciting Nikkei cuisine (Peruvian and Japanese), VERY popular weekend brunch, and incredible cocktail program make this an escape you won’t want to return from. A great place to bring your BFFs for a Girls’ Dinner!

RendezViews (229 Richmond Street West) has been considered one of our favourite spots right in the core of the entertainment district. Considered the largest patio destination, it also boasts an impressive number of picnic tables style seating. This year, they’ve added a soccer pitch, live FIFA World Cup watch parties, custom Casamigos margaritas, DJs and other fun soccer activations during the tournament. We also love that it’s dog friendly!

El Catrin Destileria (Distillery District) has a massive 200 seat outdoor patio, perfect for soaking up the summer rays. If it feels like you’ve landed in paradise, you’re not wrong. Here you can enjoy Mexican coastal inspired dishes, including Tacos Gusave – a fusion of land and sea inspired by the town in Sinaloa. Of course, we love keeping cool with their margarita flights!

Madrina Bar y Tapas (Distillery District) is the perfect patio with a Spanish vibe. Since Barcelona is in playing in the current World Cup Games, it’s a natural fit where you can enjoy the flavours and sips inspired by Catalonian traditions with a modern twist in this Michelin recognized spot.

Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie‘s updated patio (Distillery District) has us dreaming of our next Parisian Garden escape right here in the city. Pull up a seat and say “OUI” to their Habitant Poutine made with smoked plait pea and maple gravy, ham hock, fresh cheese curds, oozing over thick-cut fries. It’s a perfect date night surrounded by greenery in this hidden oasis.

Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill (Distillery District) reminds us of our most favourite Canadian coastal visits. Ideal for seafood lovers who put sustainability at the forefront in all their dishes. Try the maritime lobster rolls and crab poutine! This patio seats up to 120. It’s also heated for the cooler nights.

Waterworks Food Hall (50 Brant Street) has become a community social and eating emporium in the King St.West (and Brant Street) entertainment district. With several fast casual restaurants to choose from, including its new $15 lunch club, it’s a winning spot! Recently, the food hall launched Bar Brant, a new 100 person patio developed in partnership with Collective Arts Brewing. There’s also a hidden courtyard with entrance on Richmond Street. We love that it’s also dog friendly!

Union Summer Patio (Union Station) open until August 9. Considered one of Toronto’s favourite food, music, and culture outdoor patios! Expect stand out culinary talents, live performances, DJs, and cultural spotlights throughout the summer months. This year’s food lineup includes Wicked Caribbean, Sumaq (Iraqi shawarma and kebabs), The Taqueria by Narcos Tacos, Ugly Delicious (Kensington’s famous Wagyu Burgers), and Ruru Baked (small batch ice cream and sweets).