Five Minutes With: Reggae Musician Kirk Diamond

Canadian reggae artist Kirk Diamond, a three‑time JUNO Award winner and one of the country’s most influential voices in the genre, continues to deepen his impact on Canada’s reggae landscape. The Spanish Town, Jamaica–born singer has earned his seventh career JUNO nomination for Deh Yah in the 2026 Reggae Recording of the Year category, adding to a milestone run that includes his 2024 win for DREAD. In 2022, the City of Brampton recognized Diamond with a park named in his honour for his body of work rooted in Jamaica’s cultural legacy and carried forward through artistry, mentorship, and advocacy, which has made him a defining force in the reggae landscape.

Name:

Kirk Diamond

Genre:

Reggae

Founded:

2013

# of Albums:

1 out( that won the Juno in 2024), 2nd coming out fall this year

Latest Album:

DREAD

Latest Single:

Deh Yah – 2026 Juno Award Nominated – Reggae Recording Of The Year

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Beenie Man and the Fugees

Favourite musician now:

Freetown Collective, Chronixx, Bob Marley

Guilty pleasure song:

One Direction – Night Changes

Live show ritual:

Pray, and no one speaks to me 15 mins before showtime

Favourite local musician:

The Movement of Ahryel, Ras Yunchie, Ammoye, Joy Lapps, Larnell Lewis, Roshane Wright, Kairo McLean, and so much more on my list.

EP or LP?

I prefer an LP

Early bird or night owl?

I would say both.

Road or studio?

Definitely Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

– Roots Rock Reggae concert on February 20th @ The Rose theatre

– Black History Month Concert Series on February 21st @ National Event Venue

– New Skool Rules, May 24th, De Doelen – Rotterdam, Netherlands

– Reggae On The Mountain, July 26th, @ Blue Mountain Village

– As well, I’m currently finishing an album to be released later this year. I have some legendary collabs on it already, so I’m really excited about it.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Ital Vital

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street because I know the traffic is terrible up to that point, and most restaurants and the mall is off Queen.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

The Kirk Diamond Park because it’s named in my honour, of course lol

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Rose Theatre

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Definitely Long and McQuade.