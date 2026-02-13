What To See And Do This Family Day Weekend in Toronto

Every third Monday of February is Family Day here in Toronto and it’s basically a bonus day made for memory-making. Wondering how to fill that extra day off with your crew? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From kid-approved adventures to family-friendly outings, there’s no shortage of fun happenings across the city. Here’s what is going on, where to go, and how to make the most of your long weekend together.

Little Canada: 10 Dundas Street East

If you haven’t visited Little Canada recently, or ever, now is the time to go! Explore the impressive miniatures sized cities and landmarks in this incredible attraction.This unique visitor experience showcases the stories and landscapes of Canada through the art of miniature. Little Canada features seven destinations, including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Pétit Québec, Little East Coast, Little West Coast, and the latest addition Little North complete with Aurora Borealis and a few other cute surprises. You can even have your family little-ized and be part of the attraction!

Little Canada has a special Family Day Weekend offer for 15% off if you book online here.

Family Day Weekend at The Art Gallery of Ontario: February 14 to 16

Get ready for three days filled with joy, imagination, and togetherness. Join in interactive art making and guided family-friendly tours to creative projects you can dive into together; every moment is made to inspire and entertain. Discover art in unexpected ways, make a little magic with your loved ones, and turn the museum into your February playground.

Some activities planned: Inspired by the work of David Blackwood: Myth & Legend, kids can create mini artworks and sculptures to create a winter wonderland installation that will take over Walker Court. Gather for artmaking at the Art Carts: a roving maker station with activities to explore art through the senses. Create a time capsule of your family and save to be opened at a later date.

LEGO at the Canadian International Auto Show: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 700 level of the South Building, February 14 to 23

LEGO Group is bringing a show-stopping, family-friendly experience to the floor, the Canadian debut of a life-size LEGO® 1950s Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Cool Down Car. Fresh from its debut at the FORMULA 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix, where it transported Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and George Russell to the podium, this eye-catching build blends pop culture, automotive history, and LEGO brick creativity. Built with 418,556 LEGO elements, including a record-breaking 123,426 pink bricks, the fully drivable Cadillac is inspired by Elvis Presley’s iconic pink car and captures the glamour of the 1950s with a LEGO brick twist. It’s also the first life-size LEGO brick car with a functioning trunk and spare tire, making it a must-see attraction for Auto Show visitors of all ages.

LEGO’s booth will offer a range of activities to enjoy for families and fans, including a LEGO Play Area where kids can build and race their own creations.

High Tea at Casa Loma: February 14 to 16

For all our little princes and princesses, an afternoon tea in Toronto’s magical castle is an enchanting way to celebrate the Family Day long weekend. Enjoy a selection of premium teas, scones, gourmet pastries and tea sandwiches. High Tea guests will be permitted to tour the castle as part of their reservation.

Arcadia Earth (The Well): February 13 to 16

If you’re looking for an indoor escape downtown that is exciting, educational, and interactive, then Arcadia Earth is it! Families can explore the immersive Arcadia Earth exhibits alongside added programming designed for kids and parents alike, including: Free, drop-in sustainable crafts, complimentary cotton candy served daily from 12–5pm, music, and other hands-on activities. Learn about planet earth like you never have before.

Family Day Weekend at The Royal Ontario Museum: February 14 to 16

The Lunar New Year takes centre stage this Family Day weekend with exciting programming, live performances, and themed activities to enjoy with family and friends. Hands on craft activities including a Wishing Tree, Chinese Calligraphy demonstrations, story time, music, and pop up lion dancers. For shark fans, dive into the fascinating world of sharks and learn why these iconic ocean predators deserve our respect—not our fear! Visit the very popular shark exhibition.

Aga Khan Museum Family Day Weekend: February 14 to 16

There’s lots happening at the Aga Khan Museum this weekend including Winter Fest (February 14) outside at the Aga Khan Park. Watch master carvers from Ice Guys transform blocks of ice into striking sculptures. Participate in outdoor winter games designed for all ages, from relay games and bowling to igloo building and snow-ready challenges that make the most of the season. Head indoors to enjoy arts and craft workshops (lantern painting, metal embossing, clay tile workshops, fan painting and more)

TREE at Young People’s Theatre: February 14 to 22 (suitable for ages 6 months to 3 years and their adults)

This wonderful interactive experience is designed for the wee explorers! Settle into Mama Bird’s cozy nest and experience the magical world of Tree! This thoughtfully designed multi-sensory production will transport little theatregoers to a luminous universe filled with enchanting puppets, soft lights, and gentle melodies. Audience sizes are limited, allowing young children to explore the forest’s wonders through personalized one-on-one interactions with performers.

Toronto Railway Museum:

Located in the John Street Roundhouse National Historic Site, the Toronto Railway Museum (TRM) is in the heart one of North America’s popular tourist areas. Located a short walk from Union Station and just steps from the CN Tower in downtown Toronto. Since 2010 the Museum has shared Toronto’s rail and transit experience with local residents and visitors from around the world. The TRM operates year-round.

“Mirage” Winter Stations: Woodbine Beach, Opens February 16

This public exhibition is an international design competition held annually in Toronto, Canada. Since 2015, artists, architects, designers, and students are invited to reimagine lifeguard stations as interactive public art installations, transforming city beaches into an open-air exhibition each winter. The result is the winning designs showcased in an open air exhibition and free to explore. This year’s theme is MIRAGE and asks the artists and the public to explore the boundaries of what is seen and what is real.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: February 15 and 16

It’s a “jaw-some” time learning about life under the sea but even more fun is planned for Family Day Weekend! Visit craft stations, sensory station, game station, temporary tattoo station, and book giveaway station. Explore the exhibits and learn about life in our lakes, oceans near and far. Check their site for special Family Day Weekend offer.