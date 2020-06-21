Paleo Chicken Tenders From Impact Kitchen’s Paleo Box

This week’s Paleo Chicken Tenders (with yummy honey buffalo dipping sauce) can be made with ingredients from the Paleo box from Impact Kitchen. Impact Kitchen has a philosophy to provide minimally processed, nutrient dense and real food to its customers. When COVID hit, they closed their doors to the public but began to offer food delivery boxes containing pantry items, soups, stews and baked goods, as well as making food donations to local food banks. On April 20th, they launched “The Community Box” with the goal of raising money for our Impact Kitchen Employee Relief Fund, with proceeds going directly to their workers. You can order a box here!

Paleo Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

For the Almond Flour Coating:

-1/2 cup almond flour

– 1 tsp smoked paprika

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 tsp salt

– 1/4 tsp black pepper

For the Chicken Tenders:

– 1 lb chicken tenders

– 1/4 cup tapioca starch

– 1 egg, whisked

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour coating ingredients. Set aside.

3. Place tapioca starch in one small bowl, and the whisked eggs in another.

4. In one motion, dip each tender first in the tapioca, then in the egg, and finally in the almond coating until well covered.

5. Set tenders on the baking sheet, evenly spaced out, and bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden.

The Twist: Honey Buffalo Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

– 1/4 cup honey

– 1/4 cup hot sauce

– 1 tbsp melted butter

Directions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients.

2. Dip or drizzle onto tenders.

Tip: Double up the batch and toss you tenders in the sauce for a real flavour punch! You can also increase the honey or the hot sauce depending on how sweet/spicy you want it!