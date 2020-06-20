Patches the Cat Need Help Finding His Furever Home in Toronto!

Patches is a true gentleman, although shy and timid to start he will slowly warm up and soon enough he’ll be your best friend – following you around and wanting to be by your side. His favourite thing in the world is dreamy treats and he goes wild for catnip. Patches loves playtime and has even been known to play fetch… making him a cat dog kinda guy.

Patches

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

