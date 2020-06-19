“Five Minutes With” Local Producer and Multi-Instrumentalist SLMN

Following the release of the richly romantic single “Love In The Winter”, producer and multi-instrumentalist SLMN (pr. SOLOMON) launches his debut EP Late Bloomer, with the project’s title track “Late Bloomer”. Teaming up with Jon Vinyl, “Late Bloomer” is imbued with blissful vocal harmonies and lulling guitar melodies, creating an almost mournful soundscape reflecting on the euphoric days of lost adolescence. “Feeling like we’ve grown up too quick is something that I think many of us can relate to”, SLMN explains succinctly.

Growing up as a young child, SLMN was surrounded by music all his life. Learning to perfect a dizzying array of instruments from an early age, the producer found a passion for the drums in particular and also mastered the complex language of music production. Boasting production credits on Billboard chart toppers including Mariah Carey’s “Caution” and Grammy nominees Lil’ Yachty and Tory Lanez, SLMN’s colourful pop production speaks to fans across an international stage. SLMN creates a tapestry of sounds and melodies which defiantly combat limiting genre restrictions, instead choosing to curate a sound which is inherently unique to its core.

Name: SLMN

Genre: R&B

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Late Bloomer (EP)

Latest Single: Late Bloomer

Favourite local Restaurant:

Bombay Bhel

Favourite band as a teenager:

Oasis

Favourite band now:

PartyNextDoor

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

Live Show Ritual:

Havent done any!

Favourite local artist:

Giveon

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

@prodbyslmn everywhere! Also my website

Any shows or albums coming up?

My EP Late Bloomer is out everywhere!