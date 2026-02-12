Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Bita Joudaki

Bita Joudaki is a Toronto-based comedian and TV writer. She most recently opened for Sabrina Wu at JFL Toronto and recorded a set for JFL Live Sessions. Bita is currently writing for This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Her previous writing credits include Children Ruin Everything and Peppa Pig Tales.

How would you describe your comedy style?

People have told me my style is playful, silly, surprising, dark, and maybe too honest.

Who are some of your influences?

This is more for TV writing, but right now, I’d say the TV show “The Rehearsal”, and the film “Nirvanna: The Band – the Show – the Movie”. I’m really interested in comedy that blurs the lines of what’s a joke and what’s real. Also, the TV show Pen15 and Wendy Williams clips on TikTok.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My introduction to comedy was through television. I’ve always been obsessed with TV. My favourite shows growing up were Seinfeld, The Simpsons and Friends. I think I based a lot of my personality/early comedic choices on Lisa Kudrow.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Tig Notaro, Debra DiGiovanni, Robin Tran, and Kate Berlant

What is your pre-show ritual?

Nervously drink too much water and pee a lot. I’ll try to watch the comics before me, so I understand the inside jokes that have already been made with the audience. If the show is a big deal, I might do a grounding meditation before I leave my house, but don’t tell anyone I said that.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I’ve had some of my favourite sets at Tallboys, and the cabaret space in Comedy Bar– those are both in Toronto. I’ve also had really memorable sets at the China Cloud and the old Little Mountain Gallery in Vancouver. They’re all small, intimate spaces, and it’s easier to feel connected to the audience and have their full attention.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I wrote a more recent joke about how my coworkers all think I’m ten years younger than I really am. I try to keep up the ruse because I’m so bad at the job, and it helps that they think I’m young (because it’s socially acceptable to be young and dumb). One day, they ask me to teach them a young person’s slang word, but I can’t think of anything, so I panic and say “bussy” and the definition horrifies them.

Later, I figured out how to do a callback to that word in my next joke, and it got an even bigger laugh than when I first said busy. It’s my favourite joke because it was the first time I did a callback correctly and actually had it work. And also because I really like saying the word busy– even though it’s not my culture.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Open mics are awesome for finding new local comics. Otherwise, podcasts or TikTok. I also love when my friends share clips of comedians they’re into.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Not a joke, but I just learned that the steam clock in my hometown, Vancouver, has a livestream, and I think that’s really funny and absurd.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

One of my favourite comics, Rebecca Payne, and I run a show every fourth Saturday at Comedy Bar West called Just Four Laughs. We’re also part of a collective that puts on shows every Saturday at Tallboys called The Tonight Show. And I’m also in an improv troupe that puts on monthly shows– you can find out about those at the Little Miss Normal.

Where can we follow you?

Please follow me on Instagram and like/save/repost everything. This is all that matters to me and everyone I know.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Karis Anderson, Isabella Campbell, Jordan Foisy and Natalie Norman.