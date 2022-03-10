Chatting with Toronto comedian Julie Nolke

Toronto comedian Julie Nolke posts weekly sketch comedy videos on her YouTube channel which just hit 1 million subscribers. She can also be seen in the new CBC show Run the Burbs. We got to speak with the local talent to find out more about her.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Dry meets silly. I love quick paced smart comedy. I want my audience to feel that “Aha!” moment when they get the joke; so they feel like they’re “in” on it. That paired with ridiculous characters is a fun mix of intellectual and physical comedy.

Who are some of your influences?

I grew up watching Fawlty Towers, Airplane and Laurel and Hardy with my family. I’ve always loved comedy and its versatility. I also think Edgar Wright is a genius. His movies Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead are huge influences in my writing.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Mike Myers – I never knew you could play multiple characters until I saw Austin Powers. Now my whole YouTube channel is just me playing multiple characters.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Taika Watiti – Taika is brilliant in the way he forces us to process difficult topics while keeping us laughing. I think humour is vital in how we understand and digest some of the world’s difficulties.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Definitely YouTube and other forms of social media. There are so many talented comedians and performers that find their voice and audience through online video.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I was in the writers’ room and got to act as a recurring character in a new CBC Comedy called Run the Burbs. It’s a phenomenal show about a family in the suburbs and all the ridiculous hi-jinx they get into.

I also just hit one million subscribers on my YouTube channel where I post weekly sketch comedy videos. If you’re up for a laugh you should definitely check it out.

Where can we follow you?

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok

Tell us a joke.

A bar manager set up a competition where he nailed beef to the ceiling and offered $1000 for the patron who could get it down. But alas… the steaks were too high.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Natalie Metcalfe: She’s currently a cast member with Second City Toronto’s Main Stage. She’s a phenomenal writer and improviser all while being a mother to be!