“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative, Martina Ortiz Luis

Having grown up together since the age of two, it was clear that from a young age Martina Ortiz Luis was imbued with the gift of artistic talent complemented by immense love and passion for performing. It became no surprise that she would pursue a career as a singer-songwriter and actor.

Since we were small, she has been sharing her awe-inspiring gifts and talent with audiences at hundreds of events throughout Canada. At the age of 15, she became the first-ever official anthem singer for the Toronto Maple Leafs and immediately stole the hearts of Leaf’s fans everywhere. Through this, she was granted the unique opportunity of being able to grow alongside the team and nearly six seasons later, she still never fails to amaze and liven up entire hockey arenas.

In 2020, she landed her first major television/film acting role as a series regular on Syfy’s “Wynonna Earp,” which marked a new milestone in her career as an actor.

When she’s not on set or on the ice, she’s in the studio, writing and recording original singles such as “These Days”, “What U Waitin’ For”, and my personal favourite, “Irrelevant”.

I’ve always admired her not just for her creativity and unrelenting work ethic, but also for her kindheartedness. Between auditions, recording sessions and working her magic at Leaf’s games, she still makes time to show love to those closest to her. She has already accomplished so much and I can only imagine what’s in store for her bright future!

Written Alyanna Nicdao – friend

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Vaughan but you’ll almost always find me hanging around Downtown Toronto.

What do you do?

I’m a singer, songwriter, actor, and official anthem singer for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What are you currently working on?

I just released a song called “What U Waitin’ For” and I recently wrapped as a regular on a couple tv series, including a new musical series called “Topline” which should be released sometime this year. Now that I have some downtime, I’m about to start a weekend course at UofT (just for fun) and I’ve been writing quite a bit. You can also catch me singing at all Leafs home games!

Where can we find your work?

You can find my music, including “What U Waitin’ For” on all your favourite music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. The fourth season of “Wynonna Earp” is available on Crave here in Canada and on Netflix in the States. You can also catch me as a guest on “Questionable Taste” available on Bell Fibe TV1. And I’ve got more very cool projects coming out soon, so be sure to follow me on socials for updates! 🙂 Instagram | Twitter