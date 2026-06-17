Toronto Guardian is back with a fresh Montréal vibe guide! You’ll be wowed by everything there is to do in Québec’s largest city. Embracing the unexpected in Montréal goes way back for me, and I hope it’s something you’ll discover for yourself.

When planning your travel dates, take a look at Tourisme Montréal’s Summer Festival Guide. Montréal summers have much to offer: festivals, live music, cultural programs, green spaces, and special car-free street events, plus quirky shops, market pop-ups, cafés, and memorable places to eat.

Pocket Your Phone & Just Dance in Montréal

When I got to Montréal, I sussed out several eclectic yet intimate events on Instagram, starting with one some readers might recognize from Toronto and Ottawa: Grown-Ass Pizza Party. The old-school ravers at No Def Collective bring the freestyle vibes of Chicago house, hip hop, R&B, and electronica to life through pizzeria takeovers. It’s new to Montréal and already a hit with locals, promising those aged 30+ a weekday dance party that wraps up by 9 p.m., so you can still be in bed by 10. Coming Soon: Grown-Ass Barrio Party!

Another old-school event I discovered unexpectedly was Tap Water Jam, which serves the street dance community and celebrates freestyle culture through hip hop and house dance battles, workshops, and parties over four days. The highlight was the Battle Tandem Square, where competing dancers and audience members could step into cyphers together before the final dance-offs of the night. It was exciting to be on the edge of the battle circle, cheering everyone on and fully immersed in the moment.

If you miss watching So You Think You Can Dance, plan for the annual JOAT International Street Dance Festival in early September: a week of live music, cyphers, and dance performances at Place des Arts in Montréal’s Quartier des Spectacles entertainment district.

In a completely different expression of dance, the cultural centre PHI presented a show of dancing KUKA robots as part of ANIMACHINA II.0, a new series of performances conceived through a collaboration between Juno Award-winning artist Camille Poliquin (KROY) and director Jonathon Anderson, in partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University’s Design + Technology Lab. The sci-fi performance installations explore the evolving relationship between humans and robotics. I thought it was magical. If you’re looking for the art of tomorrow, as well as the unexpected, visit PHI for events and exhibitions at the intersection of art, technology, and human nature.

Experimental, Immersive & Loud Montréal

What we might consider avant-garde in Toronto feels fairly normal in Montréal. From the 360° visuals at the Satosphère to ELEKTRA Festival’s Brave New World edition, Montréalers seem to enjoy being shook, especially when it comes to live music, digital art, and DJ culture.

SAT

One venue you simply cannot ignore is the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT), which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with a two-day party called Futurs Antérieurs. SAT acts as a fulcrum for digital culture in Montréal, hosting year-round concerts, DJ nights, art installations, immersive visual experiences, and serves as the home base for MUTEK.

I made it out to both nights of Futurs Antérieurs, and my guest’s mind was blown by the Satosphère — SAT’s 18-metre-high dome that displays mesmerizing 360-degree visual projections.

Music highlights from the event included Jacques Greene b2b Martyn Bootyspoon, Matias Aguayo, Mozhgan, Johnny Jewel, Alan Harman, and copcarbonfire. Shout-out for the dome visuals from BunBun and Alex Vlair and SULFATION and al11z, as this is what makes a SAT dance party so memorable.

Feel like you missed out? Dômesicle, SAT’s summer edition, is back. Every Friday, the Satosphère comes alive with a series of immersive evenings featuring more than 50 artists across 11 events. Visit the SAT website or Instagram to keep track of what’s coming up.

FTA

FTA, short for Festival TransAmériques, is an annual performing arts festival that celebrates artists, languages, and diverse perspectives from throughout the Americas. The shows I experienced immersed me in provocative storytelling that was at times challenging, moving, and surprising.

Réquiem para un alcaraván by Lukas Avendaño playfully unravelled gender concepts of Mexico’s Binnizá culture. Remember that time we met in the future? by Lara Kramer created a landscape of detritus that shifted everyday objects to something more fleeting and desperate. Based on feedback I heard around the city, Jéssica Teixeira’s Monga was a festival favourite. Her naked cabaret had audiences laughing and crying, myself included.

My advice, when selecting shows from the FTA program, pick anything, pick at random — you will be intrigued!

Palomosa

While many people know of Osheaga, Québec is home to many other music festivals that attract different crowds and showcase emerging and underground artists. One festival worth looking into is Palomosa, a three-day music festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau. What I loved about the Palomosa experience was the relaxed atmosphere on Saint Helen’s Island, plus how easy it was to get to by métro.

With two stages, plenty of room to roam, and amazing crowd energy from start to finish, Palomosa is a super fun festival. Artists on the lineup included Montréal’s Nastygloss, Poison Girl Friend, Thaiboy Digital, and a killer set from MGMT. If you missed Palomosa, look into Piknic Électronik, which keeps the party outside all summer long.

Montréal has an abundance of stylish, creative events every day. However, late nights and multiple parties may shred your stamina. Here’s how to replenish before bouncing back to the dance floor!

Take It To The Plateau, Parks & Waterfront To Slow Things Down

Once winter is over, it’s all about being outdoors for Montréalers; in the streets, on a bike, by the water, in a park… need I say more? Based on my nightlife experiences in Montréal, I’d recommend baking in some downtime to revive and recharge before getting back to special events and dance parties.

Bota Bota

I absolutely recommend a Bota Bota spa day to reset your body’s dopamine naturally. This extraordinary floating spa is moored in the Old Port of Montréal, and the original structure was indeed a real boat that once cruised the Ottawa River.

To get started, book the water circuit and an Aufguss sauna session, preferably on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and aim to arrive early. No phones or photos are allowed, and you’ll be better for it as you completely disconnect for a few hours (the exception is Reconnexion Thursdays).

There are two main parts to Bota Bota: the floating spa boat and the adjacent garden area. The boat is a silent space, except for the bar restaurant. As long as you’re not in a steam room, sauna, or relaxation room, I feel it’s okay to speak softly with friends or your lover in the garden.

The whole experience is five-stars, from boarding and the sensory sauna ritual to relaxing in a garden hammock with the scent of lilacs wafting by. Then there’s the panoramic view from the sun deck overlooking Pointe-du-Moulin wharf, the iconic Habitat 67 building, and the Port of Montréal Tower. To celebrate the spa’s 15th anniversary, a second Bota Bota location will open this summer.

Bring a water bottle, swimsuit, and sandals. Didn’t pack them? The onsite shop has everything you might need. A robe, towel, locker and key fob are provided. For more information, I recommend planning your visit through the Bota Bota website.

Botanical Gardens & Planétarium

Another wonderful place to unwind is the Montréal Jardin botanique in Maisonneuve Park, across from the Olympic Stadium. The 75-hectare site features numerous thematic gardens and greenhouses, all part of Espace pour la vie, Canada’s largest natural science museum complex.

The Botanical Garden offers monthly workshops and activities, or you can simply wander at your own pace, which is exactly what I did. If you love flowers, check the website before your visit to find out the Blooms of the Week. As a lover of lilacs, I was happy to find them in full bloom alongside tulips and magnolias. I also took in the Planétarium’s English presentation of Celestial Chronicles, a virtual journey through space and time beneath a 360° dome.

Give yourself a few hours to explore this expansive park. Wear comfortable shoes and bring some water. If you need a rest, pop into the canteen-style restaurant Jardin Botanique for a cold beer and grilled cheese, or treat yourself to an ice cream. Sit outside on the charming patio and enjoy the moment.

More Flowers, Panoramic Views & The Plateau Park Scene

Montréal provides plenty of opportunities for rest and reflection. Here are a few side quests that can easily slide into a day of shopping or help you feel more grounded on your journey.

If you are staying along the orange métro line or have a BIXI bike for the day, set aside an hour to explore the lovely Jean-Talon Market. Serving the community since 1933, it is one of the largest open-air public markets in North America and, during peak season, hosts more than 200 vendors selling everything from flowers to fiddleheads.

I recommend trying the buckwheat crêpes at Market Crêperie. The origin story of these thin pancakes goes back to the Brittany region of France and, as an added bonus, they are naturally gluten-free and rich in protein.

For the ultimate panoramic view of the city from Montréal’s mountain, hop on a bus up Mount Royal. It’s an obvious city landmark as well as a huge park smack in the city centre. Top tip: get off when you see the parking lot. The first time I went, I stayed on the bus too long, went up one side and down the other, and completely missed the lookout.

Looking for more of a local experience? Then focus on the laid-back Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood. During the summer, Mont-Royal Avenue closes to cars, transforming 2.5 kilometres of road into a pedestrian-friendly promenade. It’s the ideal place to walk around, have a drink on a patio, browse boho boutiques, listen to buskers, and discover murals and street art.

Once in the Plateau, take a break from the carnival vibe of the avenue and dip over to La Fontaine Park, which has a large pond for bird watching. Or head to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park to relax beneath shady trees or cool off in the public swimming pool.

In the Plateau, Montréalers take things more slowly when the weather is good. While you’re visiting Montréal, sleep in, explore side streets, linger over long dinners and a bottle of wine, then go dancing. Treat each day in Montréal as a dreamy adventure.

Shop Like a Local in Montréal

Montréalers are naturally stylish. Without seeming to try, they pull together fits from thrift, vintage, and consignment stores that express pure personality. For an authentic Montréal shopping experience, wander along Saint-Denis Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood, where one great find leads to another and it’s easy to make a full day of it. Here are several of my favourite spots for designer pieces, vintage, and pre-loved clothing and accessories. I found them all to be affordable and well curated.

Plateau Picks

Eternelle – A fairly new boutique with Y2K aesthetic racks and plenty of sweet, feminine dresses.

Bee’s Knees Second Hand – Contemporary consignment with lots of colour and a good selection of silk and linen pieces. I scored a tube top with a giant fabric flower across the bust.

Boutique Lau. B – Highly curated vintage in a calm, plant-filled space. The largest of the three shops, so give yourself time to browse.

Mile End Finds

Seconde – An elevated mix of vintage and designer pieces. Perfect if you’re cultivating a French girl look. I got a sexy sheer camisole giving messy partygirl.

Boutique Take Three – Reworked, original statement pieces that will stand out at festivals, fashion events, and art openings.

Weekend Bonus

Le Marché Vintage – A massive vintage pop-up with affordable prices, quality finds, and a DJ that turns shopping into a party. Top tip: check Facebook events for Montréal vintage pop-ups and block party street sales.

When I’m visiting a new city, it always feels good to support independent shops, local makers, designers, and sustainable fashion. To be honest, you don’t really need a definitive shopping list. Start walking along Saint-Laurent or Mont-Royal Avenue and see where the day takes you. And don’t forget to faire une pause!

Replenish Yourself in Montréal

Start your day with a legendary brunch at Arthurs Nosh Bar. Begin with revitalising mimosas and order a few of the classic menu items. I recommend the latke smorgasbord and Syrniki pancakes with a side of fried salami. I’d been trying to get there for over a year and the wait was well worth it. Everything was delicious, the portions were perfect, and the service was gorgeous!

Arthurs is beyond cute. You’ll be charmed by the traditional diner décor, lively atmosphere, and attention to detail. Arrive early, as there are no reservations and the patio fills up quickly in summer. After brunch, stroll over to Atwater Market for fresh bread, seasonal jam, handmade pasta, or a bouquet of flowers.

A few other breakfast/brunch spots I’ve enjoyed include Beautys on Mont-Royal Avenue, along with Bagel Etc and Bar Darling, which sit side by side on Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Whether you love a classic flat white or you’re a matcha girlie, there are endless cafés in Montréal to keep you energized. One of my faves is Café Éclair, recognized among the Top 100 coffee shops in North America. If you crave something sweet alongside your coffee, make the pilgrimage to Bernie Beigne, a popular donut shop loved by locals.

Café culture is part of everyday life in Montréal. With cute coffee shops around nearly every corner, this is one category where you can trust your instincts. The same goes for cocktail bars, but I’ll save my Montréal bar recommendations for the next guide.

Helpful Travel Tips While In Montréal

Watch out for bikes, do not stand in bike lanes

Try to speak French, then switch to English

Bring a tote bag out with you daily

If you BIXI bike, beware of Montréal potholes

When using rideshare apps, compare Lyft and Uber prices

At at a rave or dance club, keep phone use to a minimum

FYI Torontonians: at SQDC (Société Québécoise du Cannabis), Québec’s government cannabis stores, dessert-like gummies and chocolates are not available.

Getting To Montréal

Good news: travel to Montréal just got easier within Canada. The new Montréal Metropolitan Airport terminal (MET) provides an alternative to flying in and out of Montréal–Trudeau Airport.

Located in Longueuil, about 15 km from downtown Montréal, the MET makes getting to and from the airport that little bit easier. Combined service from Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation will expand travel options across Canada from the new terminal. MET’s airport code is YHU.

Concerned about flight cancellations or rising air travel costs? Go by train with VIA Rail to Montréal, take Megabus, or carpool using Poparide.

Make sure to bookmark Montréal Festival Vibe Guide for more travel tips, fresh ideas, and unexpected things to do around the city.

I hope this fun-filled Montréal travelogue inspires you to experience the city in new ways.

Bisou bisou, Sonja

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Tap Water Jam photo credit: Lauriane Ogay Photography

All other blog photos by Sonja Andic, except Bota Bota image