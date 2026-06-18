Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Alex Ateah

Alex Ateah has been quietly building one of the more distinctive voices in Canadian comedy — deadpan, surreal, and utterly her own. With a sensibility shaped as much by art-house film and avant-garde music as by the stand-up tradition, Ateah brings something genuinely unusual to the stage.

How would you describe your comedy style?

This is painful for me to answer but deadpan, literal, honest, and surreal.

Who are some of your influences?

The movie Muriel’s Wedding, Lisa Kudrow, David Lynch, the band The Knife, my mom, my friends, and people who are making interesting and genuine work!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I was always obsessed with anything Molly Shannon and Maria Bamford was my first favourite stand-up comedian.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I love the Nymphowars podcast, Richard Perez, and Jackie Pirico!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I look myself in the mirror and ask, “Is this really the right form of expression for me?”

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

For me, performances are always extremely dictated by my mood, vibe, comfortability etc so I never really know if a show is going to feel good. Would love to figure that out one day…But for ease let’s say the Comedy Bar Cabaret space in Toronto!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

It’s a bit about when I was a little girl and I asked my mom to marry me and she said she couldn’t be with me because she was already with my dad. Not because I was her daughter, or that we share the same blood, or that it’s illegal etc, it was simply the fact she was already taken.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Podcasts, television/film, real-life.

Tell us a joke about your city.

That is private information.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Keep your eyes open for Ryan Steel’s Telefilm Talent To Watch feature film MEAT. I got to play a deranged She-EO and it was so incredibly fun. I’m also releasing my first short film called Ends Meat. Big meat year for me!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Isabella Campbell and Harrison Weinreb