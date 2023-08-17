Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Marwan Mouneimne

Marwan Mouneimne is a Toronto comedian and podcaster. We had the chance to catch up with him to find out more about his style, influences and projects.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Storytelling. Comedy is my outlet to tell stories from my life. I find a lot of people expect Comedy to be short jokes, set up/punch and that’s it, and there’s definitely an audience for that and it is a hard skill set to master. I just think Comedy can be stretched in so many different other lanes like Stories.

What I’m trying to do is take the audience on a journey, whether it’s a short or long one. There’s going to be some high-energy funny moments and sometimes there isn’t because life can also be serious. I want you to feel like you were there at a particular moment with me, and it might’ve not been the happiest, but it makes you think.

When I really think about what’s the purpose of my art & comedy, it comes down to 3 pillars. I want you to be inspired, feel better and learn something new (whether it’s something from my culture & perspective or someone else’s)

Who are some of your influences?

Ali Siddiq, Jon Stewart, George Carlin, Hasan Minhaj, Mo Amer, Ramy Yousef & a lot more.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Oh man, that’s a tough one, I can’t choose just one, every few years I would have a new favourite. But Russell Peters & Jon Stewart come first to mind.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Ali Siddiq. In my opinion, he’s the best storyteller out there and is a major inspiration to me. His last special (Domino Effects Pt. 2) really broke a barrier in Comedy to allow a narration of his life that isn’t just all laughs and jokes, it’s also heartbreaks. I found out about who Ali Siddiq was after I recorded my album and it just gave me so much confidence in what I’m doing and the path that I’m on.

He truly tells you the good, bad & ugly chapters of his life in ways that take you on an emotional roller coaster as a viewer and make you speechless like “What did I just watch”. And that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like having a “take care of me” day. Grab a Coffee, go to the Gym, Meditate in the Sauna after a workout with the goal of having a clear head by the time I go to the show.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Mint Comedy Bar in Barcelona. You’re basically going to the Balearic Sea/Mediterranean in Barcelona, you go to a bar in an old brick building by the water, go down to the basement. It’s all brick, very speakeasy vibes, and about 50 people of traveling tourists & locals are sitting in this tight room with a lit up butterfly behind you on stage and you perform alongside traveling Comics. It’s amazing.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

“My Name is Marwan Mouneimne”, this bit is about how my name used to always get messed up growing up in Virginia at school, I heard the most left-field pronunciations.

But it’s my favourite bit because I used to hide my name as a kid. Just something to do with a 9/11 Hijacker Pilot also named Marwan and growing up in a southern state with every federal agency around you, no big deal, check out “Yalla America” to learn more.

Talking about it was like therapy for me and now living in Toronto & Canada, I’m proud to say my name out loud … Marwan “Monogamy”

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram Reels & Tiktok are flooded with new Comics. Also podcasts like “Blocks with Neal Brennan” and “Joe Rogan” always always help me discover great Comics.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Living in Toronto feels like sometimes you’re inside of a Joke. Like walking down Bloor you might stumble into places that serve Italian Pizza with Middle Eastern Shawarma and the shop is owned by Tibetans. Or how you can walk home with that slice of pizza and you see a man holding a baby raccoon, singing it a lullaby all while you’re trying to figure out why there is a man chasing a rooster down the street. I love my city.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My Debut Album & Special “Yalla America”. Click here to watch it.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. You can also visit Linktree to check out my Special/Album, Website, Upcoming Shows, Social platforms etc.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Himansu Patel & Sammy Farid