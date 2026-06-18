Ninja Shark StainForce (Review): Bring On The Kitties

The ever-delightfully named Ninja Shark home appliance brand continues to deliver high-quality, relatively affordable gizmos for house and home.

This week, we’re taking a look at the recently-released StainForce portable vacuum, designed – and now heavily tested by us, your beloved Toronto Guardian crew – to tackle the most egregious stains, and to live comfortably alongside the furriest of friends.

The StainForce Portable Spot & Stain Cleaner delivers exactly what it says on the box: portable, quick and easy, spot cleanups of stains – or should we say, would-be stains.

Housed in a comfortably compact box which can be easily tucked into the corner of a kitchen or cupboard, the StainForce is a sleek little machine. It combines two central functions, both of which have impressively held up against the onslaught of gross stuff we’ve challenged it with.

The first component is the scrubber. While the StainForce is technically a vacuum cleaner, it has a strongly bristled head which can scrape away certain detritus even without activating the vacuum. That said, it also comes with a bespoke spray (missed opportunity not calling it shark repellent bat-spray, IMHO), which miraculously washes away pretty much anything.

The second function is the vacuum itself. Combine the two – scrub down your carpet, then suck it up with the vacuum function – and you have a quick fix for what might otherwise be a disastrous stain situation.

Impressively, the central housing unit is also its own self-cleaning station. While you’ll still need to pour out the vacuumed contents on your own, you can easily fill the self-wash “caddy cup” with tap water, then return the whole StainForce to its housing, where the self-cleaning function will rinse the whole thing clean. (Just don’t forget to pour the dirty water into the drain once you’re done.)

For our part, we’ve had great fun – if that’s the right word – applying the StainForce to spilled cranberry juice, mysterious old carpet stains, and lots and lots of cat barf. Honestly, we can’t overstate how helpful it’s been to add the StainForce into our kitty-rearing regime, given how effortlessly it’s helped us deal with some pretty gnarly situations. We’re not saying you need this in a house full of furry friends, but it couldn’t hurt.

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Visit the Shark Ninja website here.

For more helpful product reviews, check out our review of the Ninja Luxe Café.