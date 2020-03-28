This Adonis of a man is Francis Luta. Born in Manila, raised and hailed a Torontonian at heart.

Inside this hard-looking, sculpted exterior is a man who saw everything as art. From a young kid seeing shampoo bottles as toys, to winning the school flag contest as a kid… The world was his playground. Graduating with accolades at School of Design GBC. In his travels to Europe, he immersed himself in the Berlin art scene where he gained more experience which later evolved into the stories he wrote. Capturing his audience always with suspense and shock of colour and sharp sounds. He’s utilized his life experiences to tell his stories which explores the depths of art he is trying to convey.

Now Francis is set to release his first feature documentary “Alone Across the Arctic” which propelled him into the long format world; paving the way for future adventure projects waiting to be told from his perspective.

A beloved man by many and a true artist at heart.

— written by J. Robinson

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m at the cusp of Regent Park and Corktown. A very quiet pocket of Queen East that have seen the very definition of gentrification. Our building is rich in history; you might’ve heard of it: the old CBC building — the stomping grounds for many influential directors, crafts people, builders and costume designers just to name a few. MY stomping grounds was Scarborough — represent!

What do you do?

I’ve been recently told by a producer at a film industry event that I need to start calling myself a Documentarian. So that is what I do. I document, produce, direct, edit. I tell stories through moving pictures in an artistic, thoughtful and compelling way to the very best of my abilities. I do what I would watch myself for fun.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently in the process of promoting my first feature documentary Alone Across The Arctic — based on the best-selling book Beyond The Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada’s Arctic. Next up, I’m in the early stages of a new adventure documentary about the first-ever Canadian women’s team to cross the Atlantic ocean. The last four years and counting I’m still in the process of another documentary about a legendary gay porn star with a story unlike any other… In terms of scripted, I’m developing a feature that was born out of the Arctic experience that would be epic in its own right.

Where can we find your work?

Vimeo | Instagram | Website

Key dates for Alone Across The Arctic: Theatrical Premiere in Cineplex theatres on April 6th, 2020.

For tickets visit

Streaming Release late April onwards.

For updates visit www.gravitasventures.com.