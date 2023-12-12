Lana the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

If you are looking for the perfect addition to your family, look no further than Lana! Some of her interests include: playing, running, running beside a bicycle, relaxing with her humans and showing off her charm and charisma for some tasty treats. Lana would love a family who understands how much she adores her toys! Going slow and giving her time to feel safe is the best way to win this playmate over.

Lana prefers humans to dogs. Although she is very polite when she sees dogs out on her walks, she just isn’t interested in making good friends with them.

As with any dog who has gone through a lot of changes, Lana will need some time and patience to adjust to her new environment. Once this happens, we are confident that Lana will be the best dog for the right family. If you would like to learn more about this beautiful and very deserving girl, please speak to an adoption agent today!

Lana

Breed: Chow Chow, Mix

Age: 5 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Red

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.