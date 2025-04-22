Charitable Choices: Amanda Coombs of Back 2 Basickz

Founded by Amanda Coombs, Back 2 Basickz Youth Support Services is a Black-led nonprofit organisation dedicated to uplifting Black youth in marginalised communities. Through culturally responsive programming, the organisation tackles systemic barriers in employment, mental health, academics, and peer relationships, providing essential support to young people navigating these challenges. Coombs, inspired by her own struggles as a young mother seeking culturally competent resources, has transformed Back 2 Basickz into a vital community hub.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Back 2 Basickz Youth Support Services is a Black-led nonprofit organisation that explicitly serves Black communities, particularly Black youth residing in marginalised neighbourhoods. Our mandate is to provide culturally responsive and relevant support in areas such as employment, mental health, academics, peer relationship building, and support for youth involved with the justice system. Grounded in Black/Africentric approaches, our services are designed to empower and uplift Black youth, ensuring they have a safe space that reflects and supports their unique experiences.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Back 2 Basickz Youth Support Services addresses significant challenges faced by Black youth in marginalised Toronto neighbourhoods, focusing on employment, mental health, academics, and peer relationships. In Ontario, the unemployment rate for Black youth stands at 28%, nearly double the national average of 14.3%.

Additionally, historical and racial trauma, stemming from systemic discrimination, has created significant barriers to accessing mental health services for Black communities. Research shows that Black individuals are less likely to seek professional mental health support due to mistrust in healthcare systems, lack of culturally competent providers, and stigma within the community.

By offering culturally responsive approaches, Back 2 Basickz aims to empower Black youth, reduce systemic barriers, and create safe spaces where they can thrive, access opportunities, and receive the support they deserve.

More than ever, it feels like the work to be done continues to grow, and that’s why I am thrilled to have been recently profiled by Metro as a recipient of their Celebrate Moi contest. It brings additional attention to Back 2 Basickz and the essential work we do in communities.

When did you start/join it?

I started Back 2 Basickz Youth Support Services as a young mother, out of school and unemployed, struggling with depression and anxiety, and finding it difficult to access culturally sensitive supports or service providers who truly understood my experiences. I wasn’t alone; many of my friends faced the same barriers.

With the support of mentors and community leaders, I was able to connect with programs that helped me gain meaningful employment and pursue post-secondary education. Through this journey, I learned great self-advocacy skills and realized that many other youth were facing the same challenges.

That’s why I founded Back 2 Basickz—to provide the support I once needed for youth going through similar struggles and to ensure they have access to culturally responsive resources, mentorship, and opportunities for success.

What made you want to get involved?

I saw the need firsthand, within myself. As a single, unemployed mother, I experienced the struggles that so many in our community face: lack of support, limited opportunities, and the overwhelming feeling of trying to navigate it all alone. I knew that if I needed a space for guidance, empowerment, and resources, others did too.

That’s why I created Back 2 Basickz—to provide the support, mentorship, and opportunities that I once needed, so no one has to feel like they’re doing it alone. So much of what I was able to accomplish came from a lack of resources, but being able to connect with so many wonderful people and organisations that assisted me ultimately fueled my passion to create Back 2 Basickz.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started Back 2 Basickz, I knew there were many resources available, but they weren’t always easy to find, navigate, or access. As a single, unemployed mother, I personally experienced the frustration of not knowing where to turn for support. I wanted to change that.

My goal was to bring all these resources together—like a directory—while also building partnerships to create a strong network of support. More importantly, I wanted to build a physical space where people could come for help with an array of needs, without feeling lost or alone in the process. Back 2 Basickz was created to provide a safe space where Black youth can access culturally sensitive support.

How has it changed since?

Since starting Back 2 Basickz, I’ve witnessed incredible growth—not just in the organisation, but in the way people access support. We’ve built strong partnerships with local organisations and professionals, making it easier for individuals to find and utilise the resources they need.

When we first started, we relied primarily on donations, but over the years, we have been able to secure over $500,000 in funding, allowing us to expand our programs and impact. A major milestone for us was opening the doors to our own dedicated space in Scarborough in January 2024—a place we can truly call home for the youth and community we serve.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Frontlines, who partnered with us and provided us with approximately $1 million to be used over five years through the Crime Prevention Action Fund via Public Safety Canada.

What started as a simple idea to streamline access to culturally sensitive support has evolved into a trusted community space where youth know they can come for guidance, mentorship, and tangible help—a safe space that fosters growth, resilience, and opportunity.

What more needs to be done?

The network we envisioned, extending beyond Back 2 Basickz, is becoming a reality, with more organisations recognising the importance of collaboration. However, there is still significant work to be done to dismantle systemic racism and create equitable opportunities for Black youth.

We must continue advocating for culturally sensitive mental health supports in marginalised communities, ensuring that Black youth have access to the right resources, representation, and care. Additionally, addressing educational disparities and increasing pathways to meaningful employment remain critical in breaking cycles of poverty and systemic exclusion.

While we’ve created a safe, supportive space where youth no longer have to struggle alone, true progress will come when barriers are removed at a systemic level, ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to succeed, thrive, and shape their future without limitations.

How can our readers help?

Readers can donate monetarily through Toronto Foundations, our website, or via e-transfer. We also accept food and non-food donations of all kinds.

At Back 2 Basickz, we value volunteerism; so much of what we do is possible through the kindness and generosity of people from the local and extended community who are willing to help teach workshops and engage with our youth in many different capacities. If you are a professional or someone who can teach a skill or hobby—anything from knitting to skating—we’d love for you to reach out!

Where can we follow you?

Website | LinkedIn | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Mesloh Village. Mesloh Village is committed to creating and supporting a village-like atmosphere for single mothers and their children who live in marginalised communities. They understand the unique challenges that single mothers face and strive to provide them with the resources and support necessary for them to thrive.

Single mothers and their children come together, share stories, and grow together as a community. They also offer a variety of programs and services that are designed to help single mothers build the skills and resources needed to succeed. They believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and the village starts here.