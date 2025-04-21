Cash for Scrap Cars Toronto: What to Do If Your Vehicle Was Damaged by Extreme Weather

The last year in Canada was marked by the highest rate of insurance claims related to cars damaged by natural factors. Heavy rains, severe storms, and unstoppable fires in 2024 led to the record. More than 228,000 insurance claims were registered by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Just imagine, it is 406% higher than the 20-year average!

Besides bringing considerable losses to insurance companies, the tricky weather forces drivers in the GTA to decide on their vehicles’ fate. Drowned cars, vehicles set on fire, autos damaged by heavy objects blown by the wind — all of them become a source of danger for a driver and passenger on the road. What to do then? Many Toronto car owners opt for a quick and safe solution by turning to cash for scrap cars, where even severely damaged vehicles still hold value — no paperwork, no waiting.

The Main Causes of Car Damage Among Natural Factors

It is quite obvious that cars tend to be damaged due to accidents and crashes, they can be stolen, they tend to rot if they are old and unused. Yet, the power of nature is often nasty and brings car owners additional troubles. Which of them can lead to total disruption of a vehicle?

Heavy winds and rains can lead to dents and scratches on the vehicle’s body. Even if these damages only spoil the visual attractiveness, with time, they lead to rotting and rust. What to say, even heavy snows can do similar harm. When there is too much water around your auto, the chances are that its engine will become submerged, and this is hazardous for further use of the car. Drowned cars are not rare things in GTA where water bodies are countless and humidity is above average levels. Mechanical damage caused by hurricanes and storms is also typical. Once the speed of the wind becomes subnormal, it can move heavy items like logs, branches, metal sheets, and so on. Each item of that kind is a powerful source of damage for your car. Fires are true disasters, and they can almost destroy a vehicle.

What to do with all these risky natural powers? Just consider the opportunity to sell your vehicle if they badly impacted it.

The Chances to Sell Your Damaged Car Are High – TopCashForCars.ca Claims

Although damaged cars are not too profitable assets, they still are valuable. At least, for companies like TopCashForCars.ca. While being dangerous for driving them, they can be a source of recycled materials and bring good to both their owner and the buyer. When you decide to sell your submerged or burnt car to a scrap removal company, you get multiple benefits: