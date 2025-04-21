Homegrown Business: Sahar Saidi of LUS (Love Ur Self) Brands

LUS (Love Ur Self) Brands is a Toronto-based haircare company dedicated to helping people with curly, wavy, and coily hair embrace their natural texture with simple, effective products. By creating easy-to-use solutions that prioritise self-love and confidence, LUS Brands is redefining beauty standards in the haircare industry.

We spoke with Sahar Saidi, Founder & CEO of LUS Brands, to learn more about her journey, the inspiration behind her business, and how her brand is making an impact in the curly hair community.

What is your business called and what does it do?

LUS (Love Ur Self) Brands is proudly Canadian-made and dedicated to helping consumers with curly hair embrace their natural hair with simple, effective products. Our Love Ur Curls® line is designed to provide moisture, definition, and long-lasting results—without the hassle.

What made you want to do this work?

For years, I battled with complicated routines and products that didn’t work for my (curly) hair, leaving me frustrated and feeling like my curls were a problem that needed to be solved.. As an immigrant to Canada, my childhood was filled with struggles of low self-esteem, never quite fitting into the narrow definition of beauty that (North American) society upheld. As an adult, I knew I wasn’t alone in this feeling—I knew there had to be a better way.

LUS (Love Ur Self) Brands was born from a deep desire to simplify curly haircare and help others embrace their natural texture with confidence. But it’s about more than just great products—it’s about self-acceptance and empowerment. For too long, beauty standards have profited from women masking and altering their natural features instead of enhancing them. I wanted to change that narrative by creating easy-to-use products that make loving your natural hair effortless.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to solve the frustration that so many people with curly hair experience – endless products, complicated routines and results that never lived up to their promises. The curly hair category felt overwhelming, time-consuming and ineffective. Even Indie brands that were “made by people with curly hair” seemed to echo the same marketing messaging as the larger brands (in the sense that curly hair is a problem to be fixed, and their products were the solution). I set out to change the language and mindset in the curly hair space, in addition to creating simple products that actually work on curls.

After a year of extensive research and collaboration with top labs and cosmetic chemists—testing, refining, and perfecting formulas—we finally cracked the code. The result? The Love Ur Curls® 3-Step System: a Shampoo, Conditioner, and All-In-One Styler designed to deliver the same results that consumers were using 5-8 other products to achieve. But beyond just great products, my goal was to change the conversation around curls—empowering people to embrace their natural texture with confidence and self-love.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is mainly women with wavy, curly, and kinky-coily hair who are looking for simple, effective solutions to embrace their natural texture. Our community spans all ages and backgrounds, but they share a common frustration with complicated routines and struggling with ineffective products for their curly hair. Many of our customers are busy professionals, parents, and individuals seeking effortless, results-driven haircare that fits into their lifestyle.

We are especially passionate about supporting women who are new to their curl journey – those who, much like I was at one point, are embracing their natural hair for the first time, unsure where to start but eager to enter into the world of self-love that starts with loving their curls.

While we started in Canada, our community has expanded globally, with strong followings in the U.S. and beyond.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are currently a direct-to-consumer business, selling our products through our own e-commerce store, Amazon and a select number of salons and e-tailers around the world.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our head office is based in Toronto, but our products are available across North America at loveurcurls.ca and on Amazon.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well

Many of our customers, regardless of where they’re at in their curl journey, ask us where to start. Our answer is our coveted 3-Step System for most. But if you have specific hair goals or a look you’re trying to achieve, we recommend integrating these complementary products into your routine:

Irish Sea Moss Gel – For extra definition without the crunch. This curl-activating styling gel repairs damage and hydrates hair, while providing a touchable, long-lasting, flexible hold.

Deep Condition & Repair – For deep hair repair, moisture, and softness. Our rich and creamy Deep Condition & Repair formula nourishes and softens curls from root to tip, in 5-15 minutes.

Healthy Scalp Serum – A concentrated hair serum that provides daily scalp hydration while supporting the growth of healthy hair.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is sharing my story and solution with the world, helping to end the frustration and confusion so many people feel when it comes to their curls. Seeing our community rally behind this mission, embracing their natural hair with confidence and self-love, is incredibly rewarding. With over 10 million bottles sold to date, it’s amazing to know that Love Ur Curls® is making a real impact in people’s lives.

The hardest part is knowing that despite our best efforts, there are still so many people who struggle with their curls and self-image. Changing the way people see themselves, especially after years of being told their natural features aren’t “good enough”—takes time and money. Advertising is getting increasingly costly for small brands such as ours. We rely on referrals from our happy customers to get the word out, in addition to our own company’s marketing efforts.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

When I first started, I was chatting one-on-one with every customer (via emails or DMS/PMS on our social media channels), evaluating curl photos and giving personalised advice. Now, if I tried to do that for every order, I would need every curl on my head to start hopping on calls just to get through! 😄

