Redberry Restaurants is a Canadian leader in supporting the Burger King Foundation donations and scholarships awards. Founded in 2005, Redberry raises funds to invest in students’ education and help them reach their full potential. We had the chance to speak with Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, to learn more about what they do and how to help.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

The Redberry Restaurants leadership team believes in the power of education: it can change people’s lives by helping them to achieve their dreams and become the best versions of themselves. That’s why Redberry is proud to be a Canadian leader in supporting the Burger King Foundation donations and scholarships awards. In 2022, we have donated more than $400,000 to the Burger King Foundation and raised $60,000 so far. We aim to exceed this by the end of the year.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Through our donation drives, Redberry raises funds to invest in students’ education and help them reach their full potential. One hundred percent of donations are dedicated to scholarships, which are awarded to team members and students in the general community.

When did you start/join it?

Since our inception in 2005, we have committed all our fundraising efforts to education. We proudly support the Burger King Foundation and have our own Redberry Legacy Scholarship.

What made you want to get involved?

As a former teacher, I have always believed in the power of education. I’m proud to champion and advocate for programs that provide educational opportunities to those in need.

How has the situation changed since it started?

Our impact has grown immensely since our efforts began. To date, more than 200 Redberry team members have been recipients of the program, and so have many non-employee students in the greater communities we serve. Anyone can apply for our scholarships, not just our internal team.

How can our readers help?

If you know a deserving student in your community, encourage them to apply to our program! Applicants may be awarded scholarships from $1,000 USD to $10,000 USD. To learn more, visit our website.

Do you have any events coming up?

From now through Thanksgiving, head to any Redberry Burger King Location to donate a dollar for student scholarships—and receive a $1 voucher towards your next purchase in return.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | LinkedIn