“Five Minutes with” R&B and soul singer, Osé

Born in Nigeria, and raised in Toronto, Canada, to parents of Nigerian descent, Osé has been singing in church since she was four years old. Her voice is an instrument like no other, filled with ethereal notes that can send chills up and down even the most hardened of spines. Osé has refined her talents into a raw and arresting vocal prowess that will leave you begging for more.

Known for her soulful voice and profound lyricism, the 18-year-old is making waves in the music community. Osé’s latest video, “Hurt Bae,” has over 1 million views on YouTube, and the remix of “I Hate U” by SZA caught the attention of the R&B artist, causing her to repost it on her story and like it–which made Osé’s remix go viral on Instagram and TikTok. Her work’s heartfelt lyrics and 90s R&B style provide a nostalgic yet refreshing feel. Her talent has also gained the attention of Omar E. Grant (Roc Nation), Jimmy Jam and is being developed by Jeff Robinson.

Inspired by H.E.R., Brandy, Summer Walker, SZA, Mary J. Blige, Jhene Aiko, and Beyoncé, Osé is set to be the next breakthrough artist. The Ontario native will have listeners engulfed in the world she creates with her story-telling approach and realness with every release. Osé is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to cement herself in the music industry for years to come.

Name:

Osé

Genre:

R&B/Soul

Founded:

Since I was 2 years old

Latest Single:

Hurt Bae

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Brandy, Mary J Blige, and basically anything gospel

Favourite musician now:

There’s too many to count but to name a few: H.E.R., Summer Walker, SZA, and Jazmine Sullivan

Guilty pleasure song:

I love “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. I always knew Dolly was dope, but it wasn’t until we had a lesson on her in my music course that really made me realize she’s an amazing writer. Since then I’ve been hooked!

Live show ritual:

I always have to pray before I go on stage

Favourite local musician:

I’m torn between Savannah Ré and Dylan Sinclair

EP or LP?

Currently, working on my EP

Early bird or night owl?

Definitely a night owl. I love writing, singing, and just working at night/in the dark in general. I feel like it keeps me centered and focused on my craft.

Road or studio?

I haven’t been on tour yet, so for now I’d say the studio, it feels like home to me.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a lot of exciting stuff coming up in February! I have a show with Waveland Canada coming on the 26th (it’s virtual and completely free to attend). I also have an acoustic live performance premiering on YouTube on February 10th at 6 pm EST called, Osé Unlocked. It features me singing my own songs live like, “Do No More”, “Hurt Bae”, and an unreleased record, as well as covers like “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long, “So Sick” by Ne-yo, and “Could’ve been” by H.E.R.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Montréal Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

I’m still yet to go around the city and try more food, but someone I’ve been going back to a lot recently is Dav’s Hotspot.

Favourite street in your city:

I actually used to live in Manitoba before living in Ontario, so I’d have to say my favourite street is Dalhousie (located in Manitoba). This is my favourite street because it’s where I grew up. A lot of my early music memories and moments with my family and childhood friends come from this street.

Favourite park in your city:

I would have to say Chinguacousy Park because I have a lot of memories from there as a kid. I always went to the petting zoo with my family, and we would feed the ducks too.

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Rose Theater

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and Mcquade