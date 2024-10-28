Nature’s Candy is a Mouthwatering Cookbook for Candied Fruit

As the holiday season inches into our lives, we have been keeping an eye on the newest cookbooks. Not just for our own collections but for gifting to those on our lists. In Nature’s Candy, award-winning cookbook author Camilla Wynne welcomes cookbook lovers into the magical world of candying fruit—the classic tradition of imbuing fruit with sugar to preserve it as a glistening confection. The page-turning collection tempts curious bakers to work with this fascinating ingredient in a choose your own adventure. Will you candy the whole fruit (cherries, anyone?) or just pieces (hello, orange peel!)? Then, there are the mouthwatering recipes of Camilla’s classic and contemporary baking recipes to devour. Stollen Pound Cake and the Ginger Cashew Caramel Corn are already on our list to make.

As Camilla’s previous cookbook, Jam Bake was for baking with jam, Nature’s Candy is a game-changing recipe book for making candied fruit and what to do with it all. Learn the foundations of candying methods and enjoy decadent recipes that appeal to bakers of all levels. And if you don’t feel like candying, no worries! —just follow Camilla’s helpful advice on using store-bought candied fruit instead.

Camilla Wynne is a Toronto-based writer, recipe developer, and cooking teacher specializing in preserving and pastry. She has been a culinary professional for over 20 years and is one of Canada’s only Master Food Preservers. She is the author of Jam Bake, a Taste Canada Awards gold winner, and also named one of the best cookbooks of 2021 by Food52. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Cherry Bombe, Los Angeles Times, Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, and on Kitchen Projects and Saveur.com, among others. Fun fact! She also plays in the art rock band Sunset Rubdown!

We had a chance to learn more about candying fruit and what sparked her interest in this beautiful edible art!

What fruits do you find work best for candying, and are there any that present a unique challenge?

Camilla: So many fruits are great for candying, but I regularly candy citrus fruits, pineapple and kiwi. Some delicate fruits or those with taut skins like grapes can’t be candied in the usual ways, but there are techniques in the book that still allow them to be imbued with sugar.

What first sparked your interest in the art of candying fruit, and how did that evolve into a passion?

Camilla: It doubtless started mostly because I like to eat and bake with candied fruit, peel in particular, and good quality store bought stuff is hard to find, so I had to learn to make it myself. I’ve always loved transformational processes like jam- and candy-making, so candied fruit fit in quite naturally, but it wasn’t until I started teaching workshops on the subject that I got really obsessed.

What is your creative process like when experimenting with new flavours or combinations for candied fruit?

Camilla: I get inspired all over the place— by a favourite snack a student described, by a cocktail, by a seasonal beverage. The trick is then figuring out how to imbue the fruit with the flavor you want. You can switch up the sugar and the liquid in the base recipe, and add spices and other flavorings. Ta-dah, you’ve got pumpkin spice latte candied pumpkin!

Do we need any special tools to candy fruit at home?

Camilla: Just a kitchen scale!

What are the most common mistakes people make when candying fruit at home, and how can they avoid them?

Camilla: I’d say under or overcooking and improper storage. Learning to stop cooking at the correct time is mostly about observation and practice. Then candied fruit should be stored in a clean jar with no headspace in the refrigerator, or else dried.

What advice would you give to aspiring pastry chefs or home cooks who want to explore candying?

Camilla: Just do it! With each batch, you’ll improve your technique and learn more. Definitely getting the book and/or taking a class will help you on your journey, though.

Do you also lead workshops? Where can we sign up?

Camilla: I teach regularly both online and in person! Candied Fruit was a workshop I started offering that inspired me to write the book. I’ll have workshops coming up for confectionery, candied fruit and marmalade soon.

Nature’s Candy is the definitive cookbook for candying fruit, and baking with it, filled with delicious, beautiful, and surprisingly uncomplicated recipes. A perfect gift or addition to your own collection. Available now.