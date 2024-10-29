In a city where inclusion often remains a challenge, West Toronto KEYS to INclusion is making strides to change that narrative. Led on a daily basis by Program Coordinator Laura Danowski and her terrific team of staff, volunteers and community experts, this day program is dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Since its inception in 2011, KEYS has provided a vibrant, supportive environment where participants can learn, work, and engage with the community. In an exclusive interview, Hélène Paulyn Murray, founding family member and Volunteer Board President, sheds light on the organization’s mission, its growth over the years, and the ongoing efforts to ensure that every adult, regardless of ability, is visible and valued in the community.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

West Toronto KEYS to INclusion is a day program that serves adults with intellectual disabilities by providing them with opportunities under three pillars: Learning and the Arts; Social, Fitness & Recreation; and Community Work. KEYS stands for Knowledge + Experience = Your Success. Our mission is to help these individuals maximize their potential and to create a vibrant community that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our program addresses the significant gap in opportunities available to adults with intellectual disabilities after they finish high school. Many individuals face a lack of further education or work options, which can lead to a loss of purpose and belonging. KEYS aims to provide these adults with meaningful ways to stay active, engaged, and included in their communities.

When did you start/join it?

As one of the seven founding family members in 2007, we sat around our dining room table with a dream for our young high school-graduating adults to find purpose and meaningful activities here in their local west end neighbourhood. At the time, sheltered workshops were still operating in distant locations and our young adults were seeking more engaging and meaningful activities locally. KEYS was incorporated in 2009 and then with the partnership of Community Living Toronto, KEYS officially opened its doors in 2011 at the Community Junction which is owned and operated by Community Living Toronto.

What made you want to get involved?

Our daughter! She and her friends with an intellectual disability after graduating from high school needed a destination where they could continue to grow and develop individually and together. It was unconscionable that they stay home all day watching TV or hang out at a mall! The passion and dedication of the founding families were truly inspiring. They turned a nightmare of not knowing what their young adult would do day in and day out, into a dream to create a meaningful program that could help adults with intellectual disabilities continue to learn and be valued members of their community. “If it’s going to be..it’s got to be me” drove us to seek partnerships and resources to bring to life in September 2011 the KEYS “Lunch ‘n Learn” program. Seeing our daughter excited and happy to leave the house to meet up with her friends to cook lunch, craft and create friendships outside of the home was the best motivator possible!

What was the situation like when you started?

When we first started exploring the landscape for post-high school options, there were very few programs like KEYS in the west end of Toronto. Government funding was (and still is) non-existent for such initiatives, and there were limited possibilities for adults with intellectual disabilities to stay engaged post-high school. Because a couple of our founding family members were Directors on the Board of Community Living Toronto, we were able to forge a strong partnership with them and the Hallelujah Baptist Church, who generously agreed to share their spaces with us.

How has it changed since?

Since our inception, we have grown significantly. Our first year had 5 participants and today, starting our 14th year, 24 adults look forward to meeting during the week to participate in each of KEYS three pillars. In fact we have a wait list as our driving values of Safety / Inclusion / Respect / Resilience (SIRR) mean that we can only safely welcome 12 adults a day for a quality experience in the kitchen and in the program. We are very proud to say that last year, KEYS adults prepared over 3,500 lunches for their friends and community guests. In 2012 we submitted our application and were granted a registered Canadian charitable status. This is extremely valuable as it allows KEYS to issue income tax receipts for all donations made from our families and friends. During Covid, we continued offering online programming which was critical for our adults to stay socially connected and afterwards, in the spring of 2022 KEYS moved to the basement of Humbercrest United Church from which we operate in person today. Thanks to Kate Manson, KEYS Program Administrator and Liaison, many more KEYS adults are now being visible and valued as they volunteer at local Food Banks, the High Park Nature Centre and Darren’s No Frills- such a win/win for all!

What more needs to be done?

We need to continue raising awareness and funds to ensure our adults can thrive and continue to experience all three pillars of the KEYS program. There is always more that can be done to create opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities to be visible & valued in their communities. We also need to keep building partnerships within neighbourhoods to create more volunteer and work opportunities for our participants.

How can our readers help?

To create a vibrant healthy society, we ask everyone to embrace all abilities by inviting adults with an intellectual disability to be visible and valued in our community. Get involved – we need YOU!

Our readers can help by getting involved with KEYS in several ways. We are always looking for volunteers to assist with our daily Lunch’n Learn program, accompany us on community outings, or share their talents with our participants. Financial donations are also critical to keeping our programs running as fees alone do not cover our operating costs. Knowing that families with adults with an intellectual disability are often financially stretched caring for their adult for life, KEYS keeps its fees very reasonable and fundraises to cover many costs. As well, KEYS is proud to pay our terrific staff above the living wage for their amazing daily commitment. Additionally, we’re always open to new partnerships with local businesses and organizations that can offer work or volunteer opportunities for our participants.

VOLUNTEER: Kathryn Farbridge

“I love being reminded to focus on what is right in front of me. People search high and low to find these moments of mindfulness; I’m lucky to walk into it every Tuesday.”

VOLUNTEER: Sue Gavarkovs

“Connecting to this fantastic, unique group of KEYS adults has been an unparalleled pleasure! The team that creates this fun and fulfilling program reflects the interests, personalities, and enthusiasm of each participant. Every day is joy personified!”

Do you have any events coming up?

KEYS just had its annual “Step Up for KEYS” fundraising walk on October 6 2024. This event is a fantastic opportunity to support KEYS while participating in a fun, community-focused activity. With over 100 walkers, sunny skies and lots of smiles, KEYS raised $25,000! It’s never too late to donate – Please support our mission and visit our website to donate! Thank you for believing in our abilities!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us on our website and Facebook or reach out to us via email at keystoinclusion@gmail.com.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We greatly admire the work done by Community Living Toronto who for 75 years have been advocating for the inclusion of people with an intellectual disability. They’ve been a fantastic partner for us over the years, and their commitment to supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community is truly inspiring.