“Five Minutes With” with Toronto musician Jessica Mitchell

Name: Jessica Mitchell

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Founded: 2013

# of Albums: this is her debut LP, she has a previous EP called Hold Onto The Light

Latest Release: HEART OF GLASS, out May 11 is her debut LP

Latest Video: “Workin’ on Whiskey”

Bio

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessica Mitchell has been lauded as ‘country’s Adele’ and likened to

Sheryl Crow, and much like them, her genre-bending vocals and tone are universally appealing.

She is, at heart, a storyteller – an open book, inspired by the raw honesty and storytelling

nature of the genre. Mitchell’s much anticipated debut album Heart of Glass is set for release

May 11, 2018. She has spent the last decade travelling between Toronto and Nashville,

collaborating with top-notch songwriters, focusing on writing new music and crafting her richly

unique sound. The record embodies powerful and soulful melodies and lyrical brilliance,

while showcasing Mitchell’s vocal talent in the purest of forms – and the result is utterly and

heartbreakingly beautiful.

Mitchell’s “Workin’ on Whiskey” was the top added song to radio at the time of release. 2016

and 2017 were ground-breaking years for the rising star, which saw Mitchell open for

Kiefer Sutherland, Royal Wood, Ron Sexsmith, Terri Clark, take to the stage at large-scale

festivals, and snag a coveted Guild Sponsorship. A career highlight included being asked to

honour Neil Young with a Tribute at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall.

Mitchell believes that pain and loss are oftentimes at the heart of every relatable piece

of music. As she puts it, “You’ll never see the light until it’s completely dark, and it got dark for a

while.” After losing her mother to a long battle with cancer, Mitchell had her own epiphany

about what kind of artist she wanted to become. Her hope is that by sharing grief, and

other personal experiences through her music, she will forge genuine bonds with her audience.

When listening to Mitchell’s music, she makes it very easy for you to latch on to her genuine,

powerful lyrics – while making just anyone realize they are not alone.

In 2018, Jessica will hit the road on a cross-country tour with Canadian icon, Johnny Reid.

Latest Single:

“Firechaser” & “Bulletproof” out now

Favourite Restaurant:

The Drake

Favourite band as a teenager:

Radiohead

Favourite band now:

Paramore

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything by Cardi B right now

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm ups, hot water and honey, and watching Netflix while putting on makeup

Favourite local artist:

Tied between The Beaches and Donovan Woods

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen Street

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet