Top Family Friendly Events happening in Toronto this November

The cooler weather has settled in and we’re almost ready to hunker down for the next few months. November is a month of remembrance and also a month of gearing up for the holiday season. Here are some of the best family-friendly events and things to see and do with your family this month…

Pumpkin Parades: Halloween isn’t over yet! Join in the fun on November 1st at various parks across the city. Check the site for details. Like this one! The Trinity Bellwood Annual Pumpkin Parade will be held from 5pm to 10 pm. Bring your carved out pumpkin to this annual event and place it along the “parade route” drop off the pumpkin after 5 pm (include your own tealight or small battery-operated light). Storyland Theatre will join in the fun this year for children’s storytelling. The Lucky Penny will be onsite to offer free hot apple cider (while supplies last!)

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair: November 1 to 10. Enercare Centre. The country comes to the city! Meet the farmers, the animals, and learn all about their daily lives. See adorable fluffy baby chicks and hear the baaas of furry sheep. Get hands-on with a variety of activities from arts and crafts to cooking with local fresh produce. Be prepared to in awe with the talented Super Dogs, the horses with the Toronto Police Services and Mounted Unit. So, so much to see and do. We heard Paw Patrol will be there, too!

Day of the Dead: stackt market: 28 Bathurst St.Celebrate this Mexican holiday on Saturday, November 2 (2 pm to 10 pm) with Jarritos & Amigos at this all-ages event. Complete with face painting, free screening of Disney’s Pixar’s COCO, food and drink with La Brea Street Food, Frisaca, Conmitaco, and Cinco. There will also be live luchador wrestling, Mariachi band, and live DJ.

Remembrance Day at Fort York: November 11. One of the most moving services in the city. At the eleventh hour, all soldiers of Toronto Garrison who fell in the War of 1812, The Rebellion Crisis, The Crimean War, The Northwest Rebellion, South African (Boer) War, the two World Wars and recent conflicts, will be remembered and honoured. A full list of public services can be found here.

The Adventures of Pinocchio: Young People’s Theatre. November 11 to January 5. This delightful new musical based on the classic children’s story about a wooden puppet who wanted to be a real human. The story is about honesty and caring and how our actions affect others.

TSYO & Samuel Kerr: November 24. Experience the immense passion of young musicians as the spotlight is shone on the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra (TSYO), especially Samuel Kerr, marimba player and last year’s TSYO Concerto Competition winner.

One of a Kind Christmas Show: November 21 to December 1. Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. Isn’t just for adults! Aside for checking everyone off your gift list, Canada’s largest artisan show also offers DIY Workshops for all ages. We spotted Art Classes on several dates (for ages 5 to 7) and a create your own Raptors Inspired Holiday Ornaments (November 30) workshop great for ages 8 to 12.

Toronto Santa Claus Parade: November 17. Bundle up for the 115 Annual Santa Claus Parade as it takes over the downtown core. Thousands of visitors line the streets to see the massive colourful themed floats, marching bands, and of course the guy in the red suit!

Christmas Glow: November 28 to January 4. Toronto Congress Centre. Dubbed the world’s largest indoor Christmas lights festival (part of a Canada wide festival) with over a million twinkly lights under the theme “Santa’s Lost Presents”. Visitors can enjoy a family-friendly environment without the worries of getting cold. Festival holiday activities and interactive exhibits will span over the space. Of course, bring your camera – you’ll want to capture the magic of the season.

Lil’ Red Robin Hood a Ross Petty Production: November 29 to January 4. The Ross Petty family musicals have become a holiday tradition for many. Think a classic tale with a modern and incredibly funny twist. This year includes the very talented Robert Markus (known for his recent lead role in Dear Evan Hansen) and AJ Bridel (Kinky Boots, Snow White and A Christmas Carol). Suitable for all ages.

Cavalcade of Lights: November 30. Nathan Philips Square. The city officially kicks off the holiday season with the first lighting of the official Christmas Tree. Live musical performances, DJ skating party, and fireworks display.

Dr. Seuss Experience: Square One Mississauga. Continuing on until January we adore this fully immersive fun experience into the world of Dr. Seuss. Nine fun and colourful rooms are created after the children’s book author’s most famed stories. You can read more about it here. Wonderful for fans of all ages – lots of fun for little kids. Tickets must be booked ahead of time. Best times to go are during the weekdays.