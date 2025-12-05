Five Minutes With: Toronto Singer Jacqueline Tucci

Jacqueline Tucci is a person and a band. What began as a quiet, cathartic personal practice has exploded into a four-piece rock band with ferocity, but never wavering on the raw authenticity of the project’s roots.

Name:

Jacqueline Tucci

Genre:

Something that lives at the intersection of alt, grunge, punk, and pop rock.

Founded:

This project began many, many years ago, but this version of it has existed since about 2018.

# of Albums:

No albums yet!

Latest Single:

Burning Out

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Green Day, for sure

Favourite musician now:

So many. Maybe Fontaines D.C. Always Green Day.

Guilty pleasure song:

So many, but I feel no guilt!

Live show ritual:

I like to go on solo walks between soundcheck and the gig. Usually in search of tea, but I mostly just like to walk around the neighbourhoods we play in.

Favourite local musician:

BIG MILK

EP or LP?

Both have their place. But I do really like listening to an LP that was made with the intention of being one long and cohesive piece of work. I think that’s a very sacred art form.

Early bird or night owl?

Reforming night owl…but a night owl at my core.

Road or studio?

Playing shows and being in the studio are both my favourite things ever, and for different reasons. Lately, I’m preferring the live experience, though. I want to play as many shows as possible.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We just put out a single called Burning Out and will have more new music through the end of this year and next!

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Bandcamp

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Okay, here we go…Golden Turtle for the spicy vegan pho and fresh rolls, Green’s Vegetarian (whole menu is my favourite), Bar Poet for the patio dog-watching (best dog runway in the west), Gateau Ghost for everything (I’ve never had a bad thing there), and these are not exactly restaurants but Morning Parade for coffee and Bad Attitude for vegan sweets and baked goods. Special mention to The Rhino for being an old faithful. Fun patio in the summer and pool tables…I’ve had so many good times there. Oh, and if you’re into bars, I like the Communist’s Daughter for a glass of wine and live music.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Oh, that’s hard. I think I feel more attached to neighbourhoods than streets. I’ve lived in the west end around Trinity Bellwoods for years. How original! But it’s great.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Bickford! It’s close to my house, it’s quieter than some of the others, and the vibe is just generally good. You know? That matters.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

There are so many good ones, but I think my favourite to play is Handle Bar.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Once I asked somebody, while on our first date, to run errands at the Bloor Street Long & McQuade with me. That was weird of me in hindsight, but actually, it was very fun. So should that be my answer? I can’t believe there was a second date.