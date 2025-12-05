10 Unforgettable Experiences this Holiday Season in Toronto

We don’t need more stuff, but we do love time spent doing things that are meaningful and offer us the feeling of joy. Toronto has many types of experiences from theatre and performing arts productions big and small, to DIY workshops and moments of zen. We have ideas for holiday season experiences for everyone on your list!

The Nutcracker: by the National Ballet of Canada: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. December 4 to 31.

James Kudelka’s The Nutcracker ballet here in Toronto is considered one of the most beautiful productions in the world. This year celebrates 30th anniversary. The iconic tale adapted from E.T.A Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King takes audiences on an enchanted journey from a festive holiday party to the sparkling palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy. It’s a timeless story that is a tradition for men.

The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea: at Shangri-La Toronto until December 28

Whether you’re heading to The Nutcracker Ballet or not, Afternoon Tea at the luxurious Shangri-La Toronto is always an unforgettable treat. In celebration of the National Ballet’s 30th year of production, the chefs here have created an enchanting tea experience that will delight fans. Savour festive bites like Smoked Salmon Croissants, Brûléed Foie Gras, and Wild Mushroom Tartlets, followed by Buche de Noël, Mont Blanc, and Eggnog Ornaments. Paired with fine teas and a sparkling or mocktail, enjoy this magical celebration of holiday joy and artistry. Reservations are required.

The Sound of Music: Princess of Wales Theatre on tour in Toronto until January 4

This iconic story gets a refresh in this new stage production that brings all the familiar songs to the stage. The story follows a free spirited Sister Maria who is sent to serve as governess for the Von Trapp family of seven children. The widowed father, a navy captain, is void of any emotion and affection since the death of the mother of his children. It’s also a politically charged time in Austria, and he needs to make the right choice for his country and his family. Sister Maria’s optimism breathes life back into Von Trapp’s and teaches them how to sing once again.

That Choir Carols: Church of St. Mary Magadalene, 477 Manning, December 19, 20, 21

Celebrate the season with this warm and enchanting concert of festive favourites, soaring choral classics, and a few joyful surprises — all performed by one of Toronto’s most acclaimed vocal ensembles. That Choir Carols is community based and is quickly becoming an annual tradition. It’s a beautiful way to embrace the spirit of the holidays!

Narnia: Soulpepper Theatre: (Distillery) until December 28

This new musical inspired by C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia comes to life as audiences step inside the magical world. This latest adaptation brought to us by Bad Hats Theatre and the creators of the Dora Award winning Peter Pan, and Alice In Wonderland is a holiday adventure for audiences of all ages. Get there a little earlier! The lobby of the theatre has been transformed into Narnia’s winter wonderland! BTW, Your tickets will also get you into the Distillery Winter Village!

Robin Hood: A Very Merry Family Musical: Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

Toronto’s most cherished panto returns with an eclectic group of characters to entertain families! This holiday favourite follows the story of Robin Hood (sort of). Robin and her friends on a medieval romp through merry old Torontoshire! Journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need, all while spending quality time with your loved ones. Abandon the rules of a stuffy theatrical experience – the panto is a place to laugh out loud, sing along to pop hits, boo the bad guys, and help out the heroes!

Enlightenment: Knox Presbyterian Church

Take a pause during the holiday season at this beautiful 360º sight and sound experience set in this historical church located downtown Toronto. Inspired by the classical music of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and set to choreographed modern day light technology, this 30-minute site specific production brings wonder to the holiday season. Created with visual projection mapping, Enlightenment is a beautiful way to take in the magic of the season. This is the newest addition to other host cities, including Madrid, Munich, Frankfurt, Toulouse, Santiago de Chile, and many more!

City of Craft: The Theatre Centre, December 5th to 7th ($5 entry fee paid at the door)

Featuring over 60 local and Canadian makers from across Ontario and beyond, City of Craft returns with this cherished event. Featuring some familiar and new artisans as well as hobbyist craft artists across many disciplines. The first 100 people to enter the market on Saturday, December 6, will receive a specially designed and screen-printed tote bag (printed by Kid Icarus and designed by Christopher Rouleau) filled with gifts from artists and friends of City of Craft.) Complete list of makers can be found here.

Distillery Winter Village: until December 31

Toronto has our very own twinkly outdoor Christmas market experience right in the Distillery District, and it’s become a heart-warming tradition for locals and visitors alike. The history and the cobblestone laneways brings all the charm this season with makers, vendors, and even some of the city’s most adored chefs are here to bring holiday cheer! Yes, it’s very popular (for good reason) so plan accordingly. Best times to visit are weekdays off-peak hours and before 4 pm (free entry but see details on the site). Dress accordingly! Hours and ticket details here.

Also, save the date for A Very Merry Mirvish Holiday Concert at The Distillery Winter Village on Sunday, December 7th at 7 pm. This year’s one-night-only and free performance features cast members from four Mirvish musicals: &Juliet, The Sound of Music, We Will Rock You, and Shucked (opening in Toronto in 2026). They’ll perform hit numbers from their shows along with a selection of holiday classics. Arrive early for this standing room only outdoor concert around the iconic Christmas Tree!

Some other festive finds to look for at The Distillery? Visit Narnia at the Soulpepper Theatre, the Jellycats boutique at Bergo, visit the Stranger Things living room set, check out all the TikTok viral foods, fuel up with a delicious protein hot chocolate at Balzac’s, pick up a one of a kind jewellery piece made by Canadian designer Julie Greco, grab the best Advent Calendar from SOMA Chocolatier before they sell out! And don’t forget a little gift for your pooch from Sniffany’s.

One of a Kind Christmas Show: Enercare Centre (Exhibition Place) until December 7

Toronto’s largest maker and artisan show celebrates its 50th year! Visit hundreds of local and national Canadian artists, designers, makers, and food purveyors. Get hands on with DIY workshops. Explore the Main Stage happenings. Sample treats in the always popular Flavours district. Meet emerging and established makers at this truly inspiring Christmas marketplace. More details here.