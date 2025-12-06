Walmart the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Walmart, a sensitive cat who’s been feeling overwhelmed by the shelter but is slowly showing his true nature when given quiet, patient company. He usually begins visits tucked in his box, watching with wide, cautious eyes. If he’s unsure, he might hiss to express his nerves – but even then, he offers soft, slow-blinks and listens closely, showing he’s trying to understand and trust.

What’s encouraging is how much progress he’s made in just a few thoughtful visits. He’s gone from avoiding treats to eating them in front of volunteers, from staying frozen in place to standing up to sniff toys, and from hiding completely to coming forward to explore a catnip toy. He even gently pulled one closer to himself to play – a wonderful sign of curiosity breaking through his fear.

Walmart is the kind of cat who opens up one small, meaningful step at a time. With a calm home, a predictable routine, and someone who talks to him kindly and lets him set the pace, he’ll continue to relax and discover that people can be safe.

If you’re patient, empathetic, and drawn to the quiet victories of helping a scared cat blossom, Walmart may be the perfect companion waiting for his chance.

Walmart

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

