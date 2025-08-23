Fable the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Fable is a cat with a big heart, a curious mind… and sometimes, big feelings. She’d like you to hear her side of the tale about “that one time” things went wrong with her former person.

“Okay, here’s what happened. I went to this scary place with weird smells, bright lights, and strangers poking at me (humans call it the veterinarian). I was polite to them-honest!-but inside, I was terrified. When I got home, I was still in shock. My mind kept replaying the whole day, and the stress was bubbling over. I couldn’t yell at the vet, so… I took it out on my person. Was it my proudest moment? No. Did I mean it? Probably not. But it happened, and I’m learning not to let my emotions boss me around again.”

Fable is ready to start fresh with someone who understands that cat-like people have good days, bad days, and the occasional “wish I could take that back” moment. She’s working on her coping skills, and her future family can help her shine by:

1. Giving her medication before stressful events to help take the edge off and speed recovery.

2. Training her to love her carrier so it feels like a safe little den, not a prison.

3. Providing a quiet “decompression zone” after vet visits-a cozy room with her litterbox, food, and comfy nap spots.

With patience, understanding, and a bit of preparation, you’ll see Fable’s affectionate and charming side far more often than her stressed-out moments. After all, every great fable has its challenges-but also a happy ending. Come to see if you are the one to provide Fable with her very own fairytale.

Fable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

