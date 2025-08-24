Recipe for Porcini Mushroom Ravioli from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared with us this recipe for porcini mushroom ravioli, featuring a savoury filling of mushrooms, breadcrumbs, and their signature cheese. The dish is complemented by a rich porcini mushroom sauce with salami paste and a touch of white wine, capturing the earthy depth and timeless elegance of Italian cuisine in every bite.

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

Ingredients:

For the dough

3 eggs

approx. 200 g “00” flour

approx. 100 g durum wheat flour

1 dash extra virgin olive oil

Salt as needed

Water as needed

For the filling

1 garlic clove

1 shallot

50 g dried porcini mushrooms

200 g breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)

2 eggs (1 whole + 1 yolk)

400 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Nutmeg as needed

Salt as needed

For the sauce

50 g dried porcini mushrooms

200 g salami paste

1 knob butter

1 garlic clove

1 shallot

Tomato paste

Extra virgin olive oil

White wine

Directions: