Recipe for Porcini Mushroom Ravioli from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared with us this recipe for porcini mushroom ravioli, featuring a savoury filling of mushrooms, breadcrumbs, and their signature cheese. The dish is complemented by a rich porcini mushroom sauce with salami paste and a touch of white wine, capturing the earthy depth and timeless elegance of Italian cuisine in every bite.
Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
Ingredients:
For the dough
- 3 eggs
- approx. 200 g “00” flour
- approx. 100 g durum wheat flour
- 1 dash extra virgin olive oil
- Salt as needed
- Water as needed
For the filling
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 shallot
- 50 g dried porcini mushrooms
- 200 g breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)
- 2 eggs (1 whole + 1 yolk)
- 400 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- Nutmeg as needed
- Salt as needed
For the sauce
- 50 g dried porcini mushrooms
- 200 g salami paste
- 1 knob butter
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 shallot
- Tomato paste
- Extra virgin olive oil
- White wine
Directions:
- Toast the bread in the oven and then grate it. Soak the dried mushrooms in lukewarm water, changing the water a couple of times. Squeeze the mushrooms dry and chop them. Keep the soaking water and put it aside.
- Clean and chop the garlic clove (after removing the germ) and the shallot. Put them on the stove with some extra-virgin olive oil and cook until soft (they must not brown, so add a drop of water if needed), then whizz in the food processor until smooth.
- Add the chopped mushrooms to the mixture, put it back over the heat and saute briefly. Add the mushroom soaking water and season with salt. Pour this sauce over the breadcrumbs, mix together and allow to cool. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano and nutmeg and mix. Add one whole egg and one yolk and mix again. Let it rest (preferably overnight) to allow the flavours to blend.
- Start preparing the dough by weighing 3 eggs. Double their weight and add 2/3 of that weight in “00” flour and 1/3 in durum wheat flour (for example, if the 3 eggs weigh 150 g, add 200 g of “00” flour and 100 g of durum wheat flour). Add 1 pinch of salt, 1 dash of oil and water if needed. Knead and let it rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
- To prepare the sauce, tear the mushrooms into pieces and soak them; change the water a couple of times. Squeeze them dry, keep the soaking water and put it aside. Clean and chop the garlic clove (after removing the germ) and the shallot. Put them on the stove and cook until soft (they must not brown, so add a drop of water if needed). Add the salami paste and brown it, add white wine and reduce. Add a bit of tomato paste and let it simmer. Add the mushrooms and let them simmer. Add the mushroom water and salt and cook for a few more minutes. Once ready, remove from the heat and add a tablespoon of butter.
- Prepare the ravioli by rolling the dough thin. Sprinkle the underside with flour and lay it on the ravioli mould. Place the filling in the centre. Cover with another layer of pasta and press down lightly with a rolling pin. Turn the mould over to detach the ravioli. The ravioli can also be prepared by hand without using the mould, simply by placing the filling at regular intervals on one sheet of pasta, covering it with another, and then cutting out the ravioli with a dough wheel.
- Put the water on to boil and add some salt. When the water boils, drop the ravioli in and then remove with a wire skimmer once the water returns to boil.
- Toss with the sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.