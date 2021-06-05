“A Day In The Life” With Story Teller and Educator Rico Rodriguez.

June 5, 2021 Julian Swift Artist Profiles, Arts

Rico Rodriguez is, above all else, a storyteller. Whether it’s through his writing, drag performances, his soulful percussion work or his career as a teacher – the story is at the heart of everything he does. Along with enthralling listeners for years with folktales and legends from the rich and diverse Latino and Hispanic cultures, he writes and tells stories about his own life and family using the same easy style and masterful use of humour he has become known for. In the words of the late Helen Carmichael Porter “…his stories come from living between two cultures which seem to have developed his sensitive ear and eye.” Equity and social change are core issues he revisits often in his work as a founding member of “Queers in Your Ears” an annual LGBTQ+ storytelling event celebrating its 25th anniversary, part of The Toronto Storytelling Festival.

Rico’s community outreach is tireless. He has designed and facilitated storytelling workshops on how to use of the art of storytelling in community development work and educational settings for Community Agencies, Health Promotion Agencies, High Schools, and Universities. In addition, he was also Storyteller in Residence for T.E.A.C.H. (Teens Educating and Confronting Homophobia) a program of Planned Parenthood of Toronto, and designed storytelling training for students from equity-seeking groups to tell personal testimonies in the Equity Conferences for Teacher-candidates at York University and the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), University of Toronto. He has been heard on CBC radio and on National Public Radio in the U.

Rico Rodriguez
One of my most favourites shows is the one The Wychwood Barns puts on at Halloween. Storytelling Toronto organizes Boo! at the Barns and I being El CUCO a Latinx folktale scary man to perform scary stories for kids and old kids too!
Rico Rodriguez
Chabuca La Grande My Drag persona. I created her to say the things Rico cannot say and to be an activist for the LatinX community. She was Miss Hola 1998!
Rico Rodriguez
Marching at Pride is my duty. It is political for me. In 2016 I snack in behind security and snapped a selfie with Justin!
Rico Rodriguez
Playing Percussion is another of my loves. Here I am at the Corner of Bloor and Clinton playing with my best friend Ian during Open Tuning Festival. My friends are also extremely important to me and I have a lot of good friends.
Rico Rodriguez
My family and my husband as extremely important to me. I love them all!
Rico Rodriguez
My mom Frances Rodriguez is the most important person in the world for me. She is my best friend. She is in a home now with old age dementia, but she knows who I am and we still dance al thought sitting down now. She has been my most loyal and unconditional supporter.
Rico Rodriguez
I am an Elementary Teacher and I love my teacher friends and we are together in the good time and the not so good times. Solidarity forever.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Parkdale and Gay Village (Church and Wellesley)

What do you do?

I am a teacher and a storyteller. But I’m also a semi-retired drag queen and percussionist.

What are you currently working on?

I am revamping a series of stories I have written to be told about LatinX Queer men living in Toronto. This series is called “LatinQueerMerican II”. I have also been working on the story I will tell during the Toronto Storytelling Festival and the 25th anniversary of our Queer’s in Your Ears performance titled, “Free from it in my Body, but not Free From it in my Mind” which recounts the process of getting tested for HIV in the 80s.

Where can we find your work normally?

At The Festival of Storytellers, Queers In Your Ears events, 1001 Friday Nights of Storytelling at the US National Storytellers Network Conferences, my Facebook Page links to performances on Youtube, I have told at True Stories Told Live, Raconteurs, Dare and other events and venues around town

 

 

 

Related Articles