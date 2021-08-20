“Five Minutes With” Toronto Rock n Roll Outfit The High Loves

The High Loves are a pop-rock band from Canada’s creative capital, Toronto. Their music is the sonic equivalent of waking up in a good mood – a tight blend of danceable hooks, soaring vocals, guitar that heals as it squeals and 80s-driving synth, knotted together in an addictive, unstoppable march. Formed in 2018, the five-piece group is composed of lead singer and guitarist Noah Monckton, lead guitarist Marko Stojanovic, keyboardist Jeremy Ugro, bassist Jake St Jean, and drummer Jaden Spanier.
Name: The High Loves
Genre: Rock
Founded: September 2018
Favourite musician as a teenager: Blink-182 – Jaden
Favourite musician now: Paul McCartney – Noah
Guilty Pleasure Song: “On Bended Knee” by “Boyz II Men” – Marko
Live Show Ritual: One part Red Bull one part Ballendines – Jeremy
Favourite local artist: Valley
EP or LP? LP
Early bird or night owl? Night Owl
Road or studio? Studio
Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)
We have a a new EP coming out in early september entitled “Too Much of a Good Thing”
Toronto Rapid Fie Questions
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees
Favourite Local Restaurant:
Oddseoul
Favourite Street: (Queen, College, other)
Queen
Favourite Park? (Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?)
Kew Gardens
Favourite Music Venue?
Lee’s Palace
Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUVpDYM7ntY&ab_channel=TheHighLoves
https://www.instagram.com/thehighloves/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6S3SwuIYNmLbyuZQuJfTRL?si=YNGKOIUyTiWtIGqg1Zd4Zg&nd=1
https://www.facebook.com/thehighloves/
https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/the-high-loves/1340945624
https://twitter.com/The_High_Loves