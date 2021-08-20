“Five Minutes With” Toronto Rock n Roll Outfit The High Loves

The High Loves are a pop-rock band from Canada’s creative capital, Toronto. Their music is the sonic equivalent of waking up in a good mood – a tight blend of danceable hooks, soaring vocals, guitar that heals as it squeals and 80s-driving synth, knotted together in an addictive, unstoppable march. Formed in 2018, the five-piece group is composed of lead singer and guitarist Noah Monckton, lead guitarist Marko Stojanovic, keyboardist Jeremy Ugro, bassist Jake St Jean, and drummer Jaden Spanier.

Name: The High Loves

Genre: Rock

Founded: September 2018

Favourite musician as a teenager: Blink-182 – Jaden

Favourite musician now: Paul McCartney – Noah

Guilty Pleasure Song: “On Bended Knee” by “Boyz II Men” – Marko

Live Show Ritual: One part Red Bull one part Ballendines – Jeremy

Favourite local artist: Valley

EP or LP? LP

Early bird or night owl? Night Owl

Road or studio? Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

We have a a new EP coming out in early september entitled “Too Much of a Good Thing”

Toronto Rapid Fie Questions

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees

Favourite Local Restaurant:

Oddseoul

Favourite Street: (Queen, College, other)

Queen

Favourite Park? (Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?)

Kew Gardens

Favourite Music Venue?

Lee’s Palace

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUVpDYM7ntY&ab_channel=TheHighLoves

https://www.instagram.com/thehighloves/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6S3SwuIYNmLbyuZQuJfTRL?si=YNGKOIUyTiWtIGqg1Zd4Zg&nd=1

https://www.facebook.com/thehighloves/

https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/the-high-loves/1340945624

https://twitter.com/The_High_Loves