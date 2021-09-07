Toronto-based singer/songwriter and multi-award-winning storyteller Camie has long enchanted audiences with her delicate queer-feminist croonings, rich vocal tones, and lush poetic imagination. After years of playing intimate gigs across southwestern Ontario and parts of The United Kingdom, the now-24-year-old songstress is plunging into unfiltered, unshackled creative expression with the release of her cinematic ambient folk concept EP, troubadour.

Name:

Camie

Genre:

Alternative folk, singer/songwriter

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

2 EPs, 2 LPs, 2 singles

Latest Release:

Troubadour – released August 6 th , 2021

Latest Single:

Parasite [explicit] – released July 28 th , 2021

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple, Laura Marling

Favourite musician now:

Nothing’s changed!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus

Live Show Ritual:

Writing my setlist on my hand until I get all sweaty and it smudges and I can barely read my own handwriting.

Favourite local artist:

Producer/instrumentalist/solo artist Mike “TOMPA”, because everything he touches is golden.

EP or LP?:

LP

Early bird or night owl?:

Night owl

Road or studio?:

Both!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! My new EP ‘troubadour’ just came out on August 6th. Troubadour is an alternative folk collection of road songs, painting a portrait of a young queer woman moving through vast physical and emotional landscapes, forging her own passage through the motions of love and loss, connection and disconnection. I wrote these songs about a time when I was travelling solo through Europe in a pre-pandemic time. The EP is bout running away and getting lost in the world, of falling in and out of love with shifting people and places and returning home at the end of a long journey. Imbued with soaring synth and string textures, troubadour combines traditional folk melodies and intimate lyrical poetics with exciting alternative sonics.

The record can be found on all streaming services, and a special eBook companion can be purchased on my website (camilleintson.com) for $4! Check it out!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Honestly, anywhere with well-loaded nachos.

Favourite Street:

Queen West

Favourite Park?

I spend a lot of time at Grange Park because it’s so close to me, but I love taking the ferry to the Toronto Islands for some green space. I also have a special place in my heart for the Scarborough Bluffs.

Favourite Music Venue?:

I love being outdoors, so I’d have to say the Toronto Music Garden or anytime there’s music on a boat.

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?:

ABSOLUTELY Swiss Chalet.

Where can we follow you Camie?

Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | Facebook | Website