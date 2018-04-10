“Five Minutes With” Jazz Singer-Songwriter Ori Dagan

Name: Ori Dagan

# of Albums: S’Cat Got My Tongue (ScatCat Records, 2009), Less Than Three <3 (ScatCat Records, 2012), Nathaniel: A Tribute to Nat King Cole (ScatCat Records, 2017)

Latest Release: “Nathaniel: A Tribute to Nat King Cole”

Latest Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bio

Award-winning jazz singer, songwriter and recording artist Ori Dagan is, quite simply, an

original. His rich baritone voice and impressive abilities as an improviser produce an instantly

recognizable sound. In live performance, he surrounds himself with Canada’s finest musicians,

performing an engaging mix of material which is always fresh and in the moment. Dagan’s

critically acclaimed releases “S’Cat Got My Tongue” (2009) and “Less Than Three <3” (2012)

established a daring musical adventurer on the global jazz landscape. In recent years he has won

numerous accolades for his witty original songs, from “Googleable,” his ode to a search engine,

to the anthem for the rhythmically challenged, “Clap on the 2 and the 4.” The music video for

the latter of these was screened at 15 film festivals worldwide, netting “Best Educational Jazz

Short” at the inaugural New York City Jazz Film Festival.

Dagan’s third recording, “Nathaniel: A Tribute to Nat King Cole”(2017 Winner: Silver Medal

for “Best Album” at the Global Music Awards) is a unique homage to the legendary jazz

musician and pop icon. The recording features 5 original songs inspired by facets of Cole’s life,

music and legacy, with highly esteemed special guests Sheila Jordan, Alex Pangman and Jane

Bunnett. In a career move as bold as Ori’s singing, “Nathaniel” is the first visual album in the

jazz genre: a collection of 12 music videos.

Latest Single?

before Nathaniel: “Clap on the 2 and the 4”

Favourite Restaurant?

Jazz Bistro

Favourite band as a teenager?

Hole

Favourite band now?

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Guilty Pleasure Song?

“Phone” by Lizzo (apologies in advance!)

Live Show Ritual?

make an Instagram video!

Favourite local artist?

Laura Hubert

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni! (Also there should be a soup option!)

Queen or College St?

Queen West! Parkdale!

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods! (Where is the Kensington Market option? Lol)

EP or LP?

LP all the way #vinyladdict

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl jazz man 🦉

Road or studio?

Road, I love an audience!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet (all about the festive special!)