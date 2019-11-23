“A Day in the Life” with Toronto fashion designer Ryan Alexander

November 23, 2019

Ryan Alexander grew up near Winnipeg and came to Toronto in 2004 to pursue a career in fashion.

He studied at the International Academy of Design, and joined the team at a Canadian luxury bridal atelier shortly after graduating where he remained for 12 years honing his craft.

In 2013 Ryan launched his brand, Ryan Alexander. In just a few years Ryan had received a wide range of awards and recognition including TFI New Labels finalist, competitor on fashion design challenge series STITCHED, and most recently The 16th annual Cashmere Collection 2019.

In his free time, he loves to rollerblade everywhere, he’s even been known to deliver a dress or two on his skates. Having a lifelong connection with art and nature, Ryan is constantly inspired by the natural world which is reflected in much of his work.

Ryan loves to collaborate and create. He continues to be published in fashion editorials while working in the Toronto fashion and film scene.

Ryan Alexander
These black and whites are snapshots of my bridal day to day

Ryan Alexander

Here’s me at the Black Eagle patio this summer enjoying a Sunday afternoon
Ryan Alexander
At Pinewood studios working on a set
Ryan Alexander
Presenting my dresses at the media preview for Stylist Suite styling lounge 2018 during TIFF
Me and my beloved cat Charlie at his home in Toronto’s east end (he loves it!)
At the Cashmere fashion show with the model wearing my hand-crafted, bathroom tissue couture dress
On the runway at the Cashmere Collection fashion show

 

What ‘hood are you in?

Toronto’s east end

What do you do?

Fashion designer and Cutter

What are you currently working on?

Currently working in the costume department on Star Trek Discovery as a Cutter.

Where can we find your work?

Website | Instagram

 

 

