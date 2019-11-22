“Five Minutes With” Toronto indie rock band Monowhales

Based in Toronto, MONOWHALES exploded onto the scene with a DIY ethos and killer live shows. The quartet is currently touring across Canada, with 17 shows including Toronto on November 22 at Horseshoe Tavern.

Last year’s EP Control Freak, produced by AL-P (Death From Above 1979, Young Empires) spawned multiple singles that received commercial radio play across Canada. The band recently showcased new material in Toronto to a sold-out Horseshoe Tavern crowd during Canadian Music Week 2019 and were awarded the Jim Beam INDIE Award for Best Alternative Artist/Group of the Year. The band is currently working with producer Ryan Worsley (Dear Rouge, Brave Shores) on some new tunes.

Name: MONOWHALES

Genre: Pop-infused indie rock

Founded: 2012

# of Albums: 3 EPs

Latest Release: 2018’s Control Freak

Latest Single: RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down)

Latest Video: RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down)

Favourite Restaurant:

Fat Bastard Burritos

Favourite band as a teenager:

The White Stripes

Favourite band now:

Courtney Barnett

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Fuck the Pain Away” – Peaches

Live Show Ritual:

Sally has a thousand incredibly specific and extremely annoying procedures that must be completed before going on stage. The rest of us just eat dinner and play.

Favourite local artist:

Babygirl

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:

NACHOS 4 LYFE

Queen or College St?:

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?:

High Park, but Sally wants to give an honorary mention to Dufferin Grove.

EP or LP?:

LP

Early bird or night owl?:

Night Owl

Road or studio?:

We wish we were on the road when we’re in the studio and love the thought of the studio when we’re on the road. The grass is always greener.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?:

OOOOOOBVIOUSLY ROTI

Where can we follow you?: Everything @monowhales and Website

Any shows or albums coming up?

We’re on tour right now across Canada, come see us in your town! The video for RWLYD is out now!