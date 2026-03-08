Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Brown Butter Carrots with Whipped Feta Ricotta, a vibrant side dish that pairs sweet roasted carrots with creamy, tangy cheese. Finished with nutty brown butter, it’s an elegant yet simple addition to any table.

