Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Brown Butter Carrots with Whipped Feta Ricotta, a vibrant side dish that pairs sweet roasted carrots with creamy, tangy cheese. Finished with nutty brown butter, it’s an elegant yet simple addition to any table.
Brown Butter Carrots with Whipped Feta Ricotta
Serves 3-4
Ingredients:
- 6 to 8 medium carrots, peeled
- salt for boiling water
- 1 – 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup local ricotta
- ½ cup local cow’s milk feta
- 1 to 2 tbsp local milk or cream (to loosen)
- 3 – 4 tbsp local butter
- Chopped dill for garnish (optional)
- Lemon zest for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 425°F (220°C).
- In a large pot over high heat, bring generously salted water to a rolling boil. Add the carrots and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, just until slightly tender but still firm. Drain well and allow them to cool slightly until safe to handle.
- Once cool enough, pat dry thoroughly with a clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Slice the carrots lengthwise into thick strips.
- Transfer carrots to a bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper until evenly coated. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared sheet.
- Roast carrots for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until tender and caramelized with lightly crisp edges.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl or food processor, blend the ricotta and feta with 1 tablespoon milk until smooth and creamy. Add more milk as needed to create a soft, spreadable texture. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Continue cooking, swirling occasionally, until the butter foams, turns golden brown, and smells nutty, about 3–5 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.
- Spread the whipped cheese mixture onto a serving plate. Top with the roasted carrots and spoon the warm brown butter over top. Finish with fresh herbs and lemon zest, if using.