Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Tamara Shevon

Tamara Shevon is a Toronto-based comedian who grew up watching ComicaView on BET and Def Comedy Jam, finding inspiration from comedians such as Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley and more. Her self-proclaimed comedy style is a mixture of storytelling and observational humour with a focus on her personal experiences. We had the opportunity to speak with the talented comedian to learn more about her.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my comedy style as a mixture of storytelling and observational humour heavily focused on my personal experiences.

Who are some of your influences?

I grew up watching ComicView on BET and Def Comedy Jam so a lot of my influences are from there. Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer are some influences I can think of off the top of my head.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My favourite comedian growing up was Martin Lawrence and Rowan Atkinson. Both seemingly different but they both are so undeniable with their physical comedy. I wish we still had shows like Martin and Mr. Bean on TV. I miss being able to watch comedy with my whole family which everyone understood and enjoyed.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Sam Morril, hands down. He is so talented and walks the line so well, it’s a skill I don’t think he gets enough credit for.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I oddly still feel physically ill before any show I do. I have a classical music playlist I play before I do a show to calm me down and then I listen to extreme rave and techno beats before I walk into the venue. I know that doesn’t sound relaxing overall, but it works.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is at Comedy Bar on Bloor, I tell everyone that it is my home. I have had my absolute best sets on those stages, there is something magical about that venue, everything always clicks there for me.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I’m really proud of my bit about going up to the cottage. It started off as one line and is now a 7 minute bit. It took months but not even on purpose I kept adding more and more to the bit until it turned into a full-blown story, layered with so many hilarious moments. It was even better getting to watch all of the people I am talking about in the story hearing the full bit for the first time at my show. Taking my real-life experience and turning it into something entertaining for everyone (even though I was traumatized) was when I started to realize I was finding my voice in comedy and I will always thank my cottage bit for that.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I spend a lot of time checking out people I have never heard of on YouTube. I also spend a lot of time listening to comedy albums on Bandcamp, their talent on Bandcamp is unmatched!

Tell us a joke about your city.

If you just hop on the subway to Scarborough and back, the jokes will write themselves.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

On November 17th, 2023 it will be the 2-year anniversary of my monthly show ‘Chaotic Good’ which features 7 headliners doing their best 7 minutes and we will also be celebrating my 10-year comedy anniversary! I also just released my sophomore album ‘Table Wine’ which is available on all platforms.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Arthur Simeon is so hilarious and truly one of the best this country has to offer. Paul Thompson, Jarrett Campbell, Courtney Gilmour, and Anjelica Scannura are all people who make me scream laugh watching them and everyone needs to go see them if you ever see their names on posters!