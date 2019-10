Put this in your calendar now! Producer Jeffery Seller and David Mirvish announced today that tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Monday, October 28 at 9:00 AM ET. Tickets will be available at the Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office (244 Victoria Street) and online at Mirvish.com only. Tickets will be available for performances February 11 – May 17, 2020. Tickets will not be available by phone.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $50 to $250 with a select number of $499 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. All prices are in Canadian dollars. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

More details at mirvish.com