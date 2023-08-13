If you are looking for some new turkey recipes, be sure to try this recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Paella by Manitoba Turkey Producers. It was sent to us by the Turkey Farmers of Canada who are promoting the local industry by partnering with local chefs to create these awesome dishes. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Turkey Paella

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 6.5 hours

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 mL) turkey or vegetable stock

1/4 tsp (1 mL) saffron threads

1 lb (454 g) boneless skinless turkey thighs, quartered

4 Italian turkey sausages, sliced into 1” (2.5 cm) rounds

1 onion, diced

1 sweet red pepper or sweet yellow pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp (5 mL) smoked paprika

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

1 tsp (5 mL) ground black pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry white wine

½ lemon, juiced and zest reserved

2 Tbsp (30 mL) tomato paste

1 cup (250 mL) arborio rice

12 large shrimp, shelled and deveined

12 fresh mussels in shell, washed and de-bearded

¼ cup (60 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Heat up stock in a pot, add saffron then turn off heat and let stand for 10 minutes.

2. In slow cooker, combine turkey, turkey sausage, onion, red pepper, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper.

3. Stir in saffron broth, wine, lemon juice and tomato paste.

4. Cover and cook on low until turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165F (74C) and vegetables are tender, about 6 hours.

5. Stir in rice; cook, covered, on high until rice is tender and almost no liquid remains, 15 to 20 minutes.

6. Add shellfish and cover until shrimp are pink and mussel shells have opened.

7. Stir in lemon zest and parsley and serve on a large platter.