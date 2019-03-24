The Dessert Lady brand was founded by a young, talented pastry chef Mandy Kan in 2005. In just over thirteen years, Dessert Lady has quietly garnered a reputation as Toronto’s ultimate One Stop Sweet Shop, with a bounty of awards to prove it! Building on this reputation, Dessert Lady has now branched out and opened a second location featuring savoury café comfort foods that leave your taste buds wanting more. The experienced, creative, professionally trained team is committed to creating delicious food that is always made from scratch using premium ingredients. Here is The Dessert Lady’s Banana Loaf Recipe.

The Dessert Lady Banana Loaf Recipe

Ingredients

-250 g of Butter

-400 g of White Sugar

-750 g of Over-ripe Bananas

-4 Eggs

-16 oz All Purpose Flour

-2 tsp Baking Soda

-1 tsp Salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F

2. Whip Butter & Sugar together in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy.

3. Add in Eggs one at a time & continue to whip mixture until fully combined.

4. Purée bananas and set aside.

5. Mix the flour, salt and baking soda together.

6. Slowly add bananas & dry mix, alternating the two. Continue to whip ingredients

together between mixing.

7. Pour into loaf pan and bake for approximately 40 minutes.

TIP: Insert knife or toothpick into centre of banana loaf, if it comes out clean & dry, your

banana loaf is ready!

8. Serve and enjoy.

Dessert Lady has two locations:

Bakery + Retail Shop located at 12 Cumberland Street

Café + Bakery located at 1 Sultan Street