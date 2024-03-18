Salus Fresh Foods is dedicated to crafting delicious and healthy meals from scratch. Founded by co-founders David and Adam Spagnuolo, Salus Fresh Foods addresses the lack of genuinely healthy and convenient food options in the quick-service restaurant scene. Their mission is to provide simple, nutritious, and tasty meals for busy individuals. With a focus on nourishing the body and tantalizing the taste buds, Salus Fresh Foods makes healthy living achievable and enjoyable. We got to speak with co-founder David Spagnuolo to find out more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Salus Fresh Foods isn’t just a restaurant – it’s a lifestyle destination committed to crafting delicious, from scratch healthy meals. We understand that maintaining health goals can be challenging, especially with our on-the-go lifestyles, so our mission is to alleviate the work and worry for our customers. Our menu is a testament to the belief that nutritious food should not only nourish the body but also tantalize the taste buds. We’re here to make healthy living achievable but also incredibly enjoyable for our valued customers.

What made you want to do this work?

The inspiration behind Salus Fresh Foods stems from a personal journey. My brother, Adam, and I were frustrated with the lack of genuinely healthy options in the quick-service restaurant scene. We wanted to create a haven for health-conscious individuals who refuse to compromise on taste. Our shared interest in culinary innovation and passion for healthy living led to the establishment of Salus.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We aimed to address the lack of genuinely healthy and convenient food options in the quick-service restaurant field. Our goal was to provide simple, nutritious, and tasty meals for busy individuals.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is composed of professionals and individuals who prioritize healthy living. At Salus Fresh Foods, we cater to those with busy lifestyles, understanding the importance of providing convenient and nutritious options for those who value their well-being. Whether you’re a dedicated professional on the go or an individual committed to a health-conscious lifestyle, Salus is here to make your healthy living journey delicious and accessible.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Salus Fresh Foods operates on a simple yet powerful principle: to provide food that nourishes the body and delights the taste buds. Our revenue is generated through the sales of our menu items, featuring signature dishes and build-your-own options, all thoughtfully prepared by our skilled teams. Customers have the flexibility to experience Salus by visiting any of our locations across the GTA in person. Additionally, for those who prefer the convenience of enjoying our wholesome offerings at home or the office, they can easily place orders for delivery through our trusted partners such as UberEats, Skip The Dishes, and Doordash.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Salus Fresh Foods is conveniently located across downtown Toronto, with our welcoming spots situated at Yonge and Queen, Adelaide and Peter, Bay and College, Yonge and Eglinton, Exchange Tower, and Scotia Plaza. Additionally, we proudly serve the community at York University and in Ajax. For specific location details and more information, feel free to explore our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

A curious customer might ask, “What goes into creating your signature dishes, and how do you ensure they’re both healthy and delicious?” The answer lies in our comprehensive approach. Our dedicated team is continually engaged in slicing, dicing, and roasting fresh vegetables, and we take pride in making all our dressings from scratch in-house. Additionally, all our proteins come in raw, and are marinated, and cooked on-site. It’s this well-rounded commitment to quality ingredients, innovative recipes, and a hands-on process that ensures every dish we serve is a perfect blend of health and flavour.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The most rewarding aspect is witnessing the positive impact on our customers’ lives. We receive heartfelt messages about improved health and lifestyle choices, making all the challenges of running a business worthwhile. The occasional challenge may involve staying ahead of industry trends and continually innovating to meet the ever-evolving tastes and preferences of our diverse clientele.

Where can we follow you?

Stay connected with Salus Fresh Foods by following us on Instagram and TikTok. We love sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, mouthwatering food photos, and exclusive promotions that celebrate the Salus lifestyle.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I want to give a shout-out to our friends over at Heal Wellness on College Street. Their smoothie bowls are amazing, and they have multiple locations outside of Toronto. Be sure to check them out for a delicious and nutritious treat!