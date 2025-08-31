Recipe for Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this refined recipe for Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle, a dish that beautifully marries the earthy fragrance of black truffle with the bold, savoury richness of Parmigiano Reggiano. The tender handmade gnocchetti are lightly sautéed in butter and finished with a decadent Parmigiano–truffle blend, creating an indulgent, elegant bite. It’s the perfect way to bring authentic Italian sophistication to your table.
Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle
Ingredients:
- 500 ml water
- 300 g flour type “00”
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 50 g butter
- 1 black truffle (about 20 g)
- 6 g Coarse salt
- Parmigiano Reggiano and Black truffle mixture:
- 25 g black truffle (Tuber Uncinatum Chatin)
- 50 g Parmigiano Reggiano
Directions:
- Mixture: Grate the Parmigiano Reggiano and the truffle (very finely, using a special grater). Mix well and place in an airtight container. Place in the freezer for at least 10 days. If you do not wish to freeze the mixture, you can prepare it a day or two ahead and leave it in the fridge.
- Gnocchetti: Boil the water, add 6 g of salt, a drizzle of oil and the flour. Mix well, with the pot on a low heat, and keep stirring until the dough is evenly combined. Remove from the heat, spread out on a work surface and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Dust the surface with flour and roll the dough into lines about 1 cm in diameter. Cut the lines into small pieces (gnocchetti), cook in salted boiling water. Reserve a little of the pot water and, as soon as the gnocchetti rise to the surface, scoop them out and sauté them in a pan with a little melted butter and a little pot water. Turn the heat off, add the Parmigiano Reggiano/truffle mixture.
- Garnish with shaved truffle and serve immediately.