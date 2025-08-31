Recipe for Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this refined recipe for Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle, a dish that beautifully marries the earthy fragrance of black truffle with the bold, savoury richness of Parmigiano Reggiano. The tender handmade gnocchetti are lightly sautéed in butter and finished with a decadent Parmigiano–truffle blend, creating an indulgent, elegant bite. It’s the perfect way to bring authentic Italian sophistication to your table.

Rustic Gnocchetti with Truffle

Ingredients:

500 ml water

300 g flour type “00”

Extra virgin olive oil

50 g butter

1 black truffle (about 20 g)

6 g Coarse salt

Parmigiano Reggiano and Black truffle mixture:

25 g black truffle (Tuber Uncinatum Chatin)

50 g Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions: