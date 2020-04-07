“Five Minutes With” Singer-Songwriter Ruby Waters

Alternative singer-songwriter Ruby Waters is a Shelburne, Ontario-bred, Toronto-based Metis songsmith. Her debut indie EP Almost Naked featured the catchy commercial radio numbers “Supernatural” and “Last Cigarette” which premiered on Billboard and was lauded for its “addictive chorus backed by guitar” that “shows off Waters’ effortlessly raw and raspy vocals”.

The Ruby Waters myth and local legend really took flight back in late 2018 when her Audiotree session for her single “Sweet Sublime” went viral on Reddit. Then what followed were a string of events that started to really cement her status as one of Canada’s Next emerging stars; from impressing industry insiders at Live Nation’s Ones To Watch music showcase; signing with leading music agency Paradigm; to getting handpicked as a direct support act for JUNO-winning City and Colour’s tour dates throughout North America. By the end of 2019, Waters sold out her debut headline concert at Toronto’s legendary Horseshoe Tavern.

Name: Rubes

Genre: folk, rock, soul, pop, rnb, fusion

Founded: in 1997

# of Albums: One (and one forthcoming)

Latest Release: Rabbit Hole

Latest Single: Rabbit Hole

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Pete’s Deli in Shelburne and Fox and Fiddle on St Clair West

Favourite band as a teenager:

Beach House, Amy Winehouse, Led Zeppelin, Rihanna

Favourite band now:

The Growlers, The District’s, Rolling Stones, SZA

Guilty Pleasure Song:

no guilt, all pleasure

Live Show Ritual:

tequila shot

Favourite local artist:

Hobby

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:

depends on the day

Queen or College St?

Queen I guess

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity all the way

EP or LP?

Doesn’t matter as long as it’s good music

Early bird or night owl?

Nocturnal as fuck

Road or studio?

Road road road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti wtf kind of question is thattt

Where can we follow you?

Anywhere you’d like! Instagram first tho’

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ll be playing at the Mod Club on June 25 in Toronto, find more information here.