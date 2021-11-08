Organic Bytes creates baked goods made from healthy, organic, and nutrient-dense ingredients. We had the chance to catch up with founders Yasaman and Samira Haj-Shafiei to find out more about their local business.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Organic Bytes is the go-to sweet escape, where you can enjoy guilt-free, refined-sugar-free, organic, nourishing, and aesthetically pleasing cakes. The Organic Bytes mission is simple. To demonstrate that baked goods can not only be made from healthy, organic, and nutrient-dense ingredients but they can also be delicious and beautiful.

What made you want to do this work?

We started Organic Bytes during COVID with a deep love for whole foods and a deep yearning for non-guilty CAKE options. Having wellness infused in all aspects of our lives, we realized the mainstream markets are now catching on to our demand for more unprocessed, whole food options – however we simply could not find an aesthetically pleasing cake that checked all the boxes for health & flavour! So our joy for baking, design, and making people feel AMAZING inside & out organically led to, well, Organic Bytes!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We wanted to offer a convenient platform, where people are able to order nourishing, gluten-free, vegan options that were not just subbed with artificial sweeteners or starches to make them Gluten Free, etc. Before Organic Bytes, cakes were either aesthetically pleasing (luxe-looking) or they were healthy and not presentable. What also matters and is of the utmost importance for us, is taking the time to create something beautiful to be shared with our customers that means the most to us during both their everyday and on special occasions. Taking care of our bodies has become the number one priority especially during the COVID times, ensuring our bodies’ immune systems are functioning optimally and we help in that as we ensure our customers are only eating organic, nutrient-dense, wholesome ingredients. Our goal is to provide a healthy mind in a healthy body.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele range from toddlers to elderly people who would like to consume nourishing and beautiful cakes for their special or everyday occasions. So many of our current customers are young families with toddlers who prefer natural sweeteners (like coconut sugar or dates) and healthy flours (like almond or coconut flours) for their kids and families. We also cater to individuals with specific diet restrictions such as gluten-free, vegan, nut-free or more. Overall, our brand is reaching out to people and spreading the knowledge that wholesome cakes are possible, and they can feel great after eating their cakes as well.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We have an e-commerce platform. We’ve made our ordering system very convenient; customers order through our e-commerce shop (www.shoporganicbytes.com) in as little as two days in advance, moving past the order weeks in advance and dragging traditional cake ordering processes. They select their preferred delivery date and time and their cakes get delivered to them accordingly.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are currently serving Toronto (GTA) and Calgary through our e-commerce platform.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes you different from other Gluten Free, Dairy Free cake options available?

Simplicity and nutrition are the cornerstones of everything we do, so all our cakes are made with the highest quality, 100% organic ingredients. We pride ourselves on not cutting any corners – we choose the best suppliers; we ensure every single ingredient is holistically good for you and your health (both mental and physical) and you understand each one of the ingredients.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do is hearing the feedback from our customers letting us know how this is the best cake they’ve had and they are so happy to have a healthier cake option now. We are so happy that we are part of their everyday or special celebrations. There really hasn’t been the worst part for us on this new journey thus far, it’s just more of the entrepreneur’s life of juggling everything and making sure you are always 100% in whatever you’re doing at that moment.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Life can be a little bit frosty, but really it is what you bake it.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Another Toronto-based Business that we absolutely adore is Coco Market in Summer Hill. They help so many women-owned businesses in the city and we are so aligned with their mission of offering wholesome, healthier options to traditional snacks, food products, home goods and wellness essentials!