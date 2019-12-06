“Five Minutes With” Canadian Alt-Pop Band Jade The Moon

Toronto/Vancouver based Jade The Moon is excited to announce 11:11. The Sophomore offering from the band is available now. On this unique and sonically adventurous Alt-Pop record is a collection of tracks the group says are best described as “musical photographs”. A moment in time turned dance party, a true story turned love song, a daydream turned erie Anti-Pop lullaby. Real world inspiration. 11:11 is the follow up to the group’s self-produced 2015 debut release ‘Habits and Hindrance’ sees the continued theme of “cycles” in human nature.

Taking influence from classics like Janis Joplin, modern indie darlings like Lykki Li (on the vocal side of things), Smashing Pumpkins and Phantogram. Conversional tracks like ‘Fall For This’ and ‘Lots Of Money’ are reminders that sometimes letting go is better than holding on, while ‘Awkward’ is a cleverly written song about the struggles many of us face with social acceptance and embracing our Insecurities.

If it’s an emotional roller coaster you’re looking for; let Jade The Moon take you to new places. These new songs truly reflect our stories, says singer Dani Le Rose. “Although VERY personal and coming from VERY different places our collective experiences feel universal and we can’t wait to share them with you.” In a world full of uncertainty, doubt and fear Jade The Moon revel in the outlet and freedom in making unapologetic music.

Name: Jade The Moon

Genre: ALT POP

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: 11:11 EP

Latest Single: Fall For This

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Terrazza Harbord and Ossington

Favourite band as a teenager:

Dani-Blondie Ben-Nirvana – Jeremy – ALL THE HIP HOP/RNB

Favourite band now:

—– TOO HARD —- still listening to classics but FKA TWIGS NOAH CYRUS TAME IMPALA to name a few.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything Miley Cyrus

Live Show Ritual:

Dinner and drinks

Favourite local artist:

Jocelyn Alice (too many good ones)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

– Superfood Salad

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park in the dark

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

BOTH = No Sleep Ever

Road or studio?

Equal love/hate relationship with both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

—— WHAT KIND OF CHOICES ARE THESE HAHA – Roti – We will eat anything!

Where can we follow you?

@jadethemoon everywhere

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have a link to our merch on instagram @jadethemoon and watch Band In Town for updates on select shows in 2020.