“Five Minutes With” Juno Award Winning Artist James Baley

Carving out an alternative and personal voice for himself, James Baley is a unique and multi-talented performer and music creator who’s high energy magnetizes audiences. In 2017, James released his sophomore EP, ‘ROADS’ a personal and unapologetic expression of moments in his life. Six sensual and experimental dream pop and soul tracks that take you on a psychedelic journey through dreams, moments, and memories.
James has had a great introduction into the Canadian music scene writing and creating with artists such as July Talk, U.S. Girls, Badge Époque Ensemble and Lyle Bell, to name a few. In 2018 James was selected out of 1,000 applicants to attend the TD Creative Entrepreneur Incubator – a program created by SOCAN Foundation – helping him to hone his skills as a music creator and songwriter. Performing and working with seasoned, experimental artists like Zaki Ibrahim, Tika Simone, Azari, Maylee Todd and Afterfunk his influences continue to grow.
Name: James Baley
Genre: Soul / R&B
Founded: 2015
# of Albums: ‘Roads EP’ 2017; debut LP ‘A Story’ coming this fall!
Latest Release: Banishment ft. Twysted Miyake-Mugler
Latest Single: Banishment ft. Twysted Miyake-Mugler
Latest Video:
Favourite musician as a teenager: Björk
Favourite musician now: Laura Mvula
Guilty Pleasure Song: “New Brighton’ by Nakhane
Live Show Ritual: warm up the throat with some peach tea, ginger and honey. Warm up the body with some voguing!
Favourite local artist: Zaki Ibrahim
EP or LP? LP
Early bird or night owl? I’m down for both – It really depends on the day
Road or studio? Road
Any shows or albums coming up? 1 album “A Story” set to release in September (24th)
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Favourite local Restaurant:
Maha’s Egyptian Brunch
Favourite Street:
Queen Street (for the fabric stores)
Favourite Park?
Riverdale – the view of the city is stunning at golden hour
Favourite Music Venue?
Horseshoe Tavern
Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?
Roti (duh)
Where can we follow you?
Instagram – @im_jamesbaley
TikTok – James Baley Music
Spotify – James Baley
YouTube – James Baley
Soundcloud – ImJamesBaley
Bandcamp – James Baley