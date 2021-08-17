“Five Minutes With” Juno Award Winning Artist James Baley

Carving out an alternative and personal voice for himself, James Baley is a unique and multi-talented performer and music creator who’s high energy magnetizes audiences. In 2017, James released his sophomore EP, ‘ROADS’ a personal and unapologetic expression of moments in his life. Six sensual and experimental dream pop and soul tracks that take you on a psychedelic journey through dreams, moments, and memories.

James has had a great introduction into the Canadian music scene writing and creating with artists such as July Talk, U.S. Girls, Badge Époque Ensemble and Lyle Bell, to name a few. In 2018 James was selected out of 1,000 applicants to attend the TD Creative Entrepreneur Incubator – a program created by SOCAN Foundation – helping him to hone his skills as a music creator and songwriter. Performing and working with seasoned, experimental artists like Zaki Ibrahim, Tika Simone, Azari, Maylee Todd and Afterfunk his influences continue to grow.

Name: James Baley

Genre: Soul / R&B

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: ‘Roads EP’ 2017; debut LP ‘A Story’ coming this fall!

Latest Release: Banishment ft. Twysted Miyake-Mugler

Latest Single: Banishment ft. Twysted Miyake-Mugler

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager: Björk

Favourite musician now: Laura Mvula

Guilty Pleasure Song: “New Brighton’ by Nakhane

Live Show Ritual: warm up the throat with some peach tea, ginger and honey. Warm up the body with some voguing!

Favourite local artist: Zaki Ibrahim

EP or LP? LP

Early bird or night owl? I’m down for both – It really depends on the day

Road or studio? Road

Any shows or albums coming up? 1 album “A Story” set to release in September (24th)

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Maha’s Egyptian Brunch

Favourite Street:

Queen Street (for the fabric stores)

Favourite Park?

Riverdale – the view of the city is stunning at golden hour

Favourite Music Venue?

Horseshoe Tavern

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Roti (duh)

Where can we follow you?

Instagram – @im_jamesbaley

TikTok – James Baley Music

Spotify – James Baley

YouTube – James Baley

Soundcloud – ImJamesBaley

Bandcamp – James Baley