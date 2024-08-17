Fin the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Fin is a confident lady who takes a bit of time to warm up. Initially timid, she becomes silly and active once she settles in. Her squeaky meow demands your attention and affection, making her quite the chatty companion.

This lovely lady loves to eat and has recently discovered the joy of catnip. Springs are her favourite toy, and she enjoys a good window nap.

Fin

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 1 Years 6 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

